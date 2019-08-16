Nobody's Baby Share Debut Self-Titled EP, New Tour Dates To Be Announced Soon

Today, Nobody's Baby share their debut self-titled EP, which includes single "Wolf in Sheep's Clothing," which premiered yesterday. Northern Transmissions exclusively featured the track with praise, stating, "Nobody's Baby has a penchant for 60's Girl Groups, combined with a modern day edgy sound. The songwriting is a collaboration between guitarists Katie Rose and Peter Niven - themes range from the "live fast, die young" attitude to the stubborn heartbreak of young love.

The band's sound boils between shockingly modern (turn it down!) to warm and fuzzy tube glory all within a single track." See below for original artwork inspired by the single by renowned artist Alan Forbes. The EP is out now via the band's Soundcloud and Bandcamp pages, and will be streaming on all platforms on August 30th. Nobody's Baby will be celebrating the release of their debut with a show at Ivy Room on September 8th, and will be announcing more dates in support of the record soon.



The pounding debut EP from Nobody's Baby honors the brash sincerity of doo-wop and 60's Girl Groups, whilst dragging up the grim undertones of modern life. Beneath the layers of unhinged guitar, duel female/male vocals, and troglodyte drums lies a melodramatic teenage tale told in five burning tracks. The songwriting is a collaboration between guitarists Katie Rose and Peter Niven - themes range from the "live fast, die young" attitude to the stubborn heartbreak of young love. The band's sound boils between shockingly modern (turn it down!) to warm and fuzzy tube glory all within a single track. The EP was recorded and mixed with ringing ears at District Recording by the band's drummer, Ryan Perras. Wolf in Sheep's Clothing, Original Artwork by Alan Forbes

TOUR DATES

09.08 - Ivy Room - Albany, CA

NOBODY'S BABY EP - TRACKLISTING

01. Life of a Thousand Girls

02. Less You Know

03. Pillz

04. Heartache

05. Wolf in Sheep's Clothing BIO



From the squealing tires, the kick, kick kick, snare, young love, and the blood curdling scream - Nobody's Baby rises from the wreck. Formed around the idea of capturing the raw honesty buried in early 60's cheese schlock, Nobody's Baby conjures Shangri-Las on a Saturday night speed binge, Del Shannon still drunk on a Monday morning, and Buddy Holly post-plane crash. The band writes a love letter to all of this. They spill their misunderstood hearts on the page, with blown out female/male vocals, vintage fuzz pedals, trashcan reverb, and cave dweller drums. The end result is a Death Doo-Wop funeral parade - everyone's invited.



Nobody's Baby emerged from the Bay Area independent music scene in 2018, combining members of The Atom Age and Dirty Denim. Having performed with bands such as Naked Giants, Twin Temple and The Undertones, they're set to release their first EP this summer with supporting tour dates.





