Noah Cyrus Releases 'I Got So High That I Saw Jesus'

Featuring her sister Miley Cyrus.

Following her show-stealing performance with Jimmie Allen for their single 'This Is Us' on last week's CMT Music Awards [Watch HERE], RECORDS/Columbia Records artist Noah Cyrus has today released a new rendition of her timeless song 'I Got So High That I Saw Jesus,' this time, joined in perfect harmony by her big sister Miley.



Recently, the siblings performed the song as part of Miley's wildly successful Backyard Sessions with MTV [watch HERE], which prompted the original version of the song to skyrocket in streams. The latest version is available from today across all digital platforms.



Listen to 'I Got So High That I Saw Jesus' Ft Miley Cyrus HERE.

Earlier this year, Noah Cyrus released her critically acclaimed EP, 'The End Of Everything' via RECORDS/Columbia Records. Featuring 8 tracks including her international hit single 'July,' 'The End Of Everything' is available on all digital platforms worldwide [Listen HERE].



Noah Cyrus is currently working on her debut album and plans to reveal more details very soon.

'The End Of Everything' EP is out everywhere now.

Ghost

I Got So High That I Saw Jesus

Liar

Lonely

Young & Sad

July

Wonder Years (feat. Ant Clemons)

The End of Everything

