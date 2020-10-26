Noah Cyrus Releases 'I Got So High That I Saw Jesus'
Featuring her sister Miley Cyrus.
Following her show-stealing performance with Jimmie Allen for their single 'This Is Us' on last week's CMT Music Awards [Watch HERE], RECORDS/Columbia Records artist Noah Cyrus has today released a new rendition of her timeless song 'I Got So High That I Saw Jesus,' this time, joined in perfect harmony by her big sister Miley.
Recently, the siblings performed the song as part of Miley's wildly successful Backyard Sessions with MTV [watch HERE], which prompted the original version of the song to skyrocket in streams. The latest version is available from today across all digital platforms.
Listen to 'I Got So High That I Saw Jesus' Ft Miley Cyrus HERE.
Earlier this year, Noah Cyrus released her critically acclaimed EP, 'The End Of Everything' via RECORDS/Columbia Records. Featuring 8 tracks including her international hit single 'July,' 'The End Of Everything' is available on all digital platforms worldwide [Listen HERE].
Noah Cyrus is currently working on her debut album and plans to reveal more details very soon.
'The End Of Everything' EP is out everywhere now.
Ghost
I Got So High That I Saw Jesus
Liar
Lonely
Young & Sad
July
Wonder Years (feat. Ant Clemons)
The End of Everything
