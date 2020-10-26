Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Noah Cyrus Releases 'I Got So High That I Saw Jesus'

Article Pixel

Featuring her sister Miley Cyrus.

Oct. 26, 2020  

Noah Cyrus Releases 'I Got So High That I Saw Jesus'

Following her show-stealing performance with Jimmie Allen for their single 'This Is Us' on last week's CMT Music Awards [Watch HERE], RECORDS/Columbia Records artist Noah Cyrus has today released a new rendition of her timeless song 'I Got So High That I Saw Jesus,' this time, joined in perfect harmony by her big sister Miley.

Recently, the siblings performed the song as part of Miley's wildly successful Backyard Sessions with MTV [watch HERE], which prompted the original version of the song to skyrocket in streams. The latest version is available from today across all digital platforms.

Listen to 'I Got So High That I Saw Jesus' Ft Miley Cyrus HERE.

Earlier this year, Noah Cyrus released her critically acclaimed EP, 'The End Of Everything' via RECORDS/Columbia Records. Featuring 8 tracks including her international hit single 'July,' 'The End Of Everything' is available on all digital platforms worldwide [Listen HERE].

Noah Cyrus is currently working on her debut album and plans to reveal more details very soon.

'The End Of Everything' EP is out everywhere now.

Noah Cyrus Releases 'I Got So High That I Saw Jesus'

Ghost
I Got So High That I Saw Jesus
Liar
Lonely
Young & Sad
July
Wonder Years (feat. Ant Clemons)
The End of Everything

WATCH
NOAH CYRUS, ANT CLEMONS - WONDER YEARS (VISUALIZER)

WATCH
'THE END OF EVERYTHING'

WATCH
YOUNG & SAD'

WATCH
'I GOT SO HIGH THAT I SAW JESUS'

WATCH
'JULY

WATCH
'LONELY'



Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • 20 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
  • Exclusive: LaChanze and Celia Rose Gooding Sing from ONCE ON THIS ISLAND as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm and Available On Demand!
  • Voting Now Open for Top 5 of Next on Stage!
  • Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 College Top 10!