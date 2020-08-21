No Depression Take Over Highlights Bandsintown LIVE Daily Performances For Week Of August 24

On Monday, August 24, No Depression will be taking over Bandsintown LIVE OUTSKIRTS.

On Monday, August 24, No Depression will be taking over Bandsintown LIVE OUTSKIRTS, showcasing artists featured in their Fall 2020 "Going Green" issue.

Hilary Saunders, Managing Editor of No Depression said, "I'm thrilled that No Depression has the opportunity to partner with Bandsintown on this takeover! All of the musicians involved are included in the Fall issue of the journal - having written original essays about their relationships with the earth, contributed to a photo series about creativity in natural spaces, or been featured in an in-depth story about Indigenous land and water defenders. As live music and gatherings are still on hold for our collective safety, I hope that this crossover musical event brings fans solace, even joy, in the relationships we can still form with each other from a distance and with the world around us."

Tuesday on Bandsintown LIVE #MOSTLIKED will see performance by a range of buzzing new acts including MK xyz, who recently dropped her new single "Jump It" featuring G-Eazy. Other acts include singer-songwriter Baker Grace, eclectic five-piece Peach Tree Rascals, and Son Lux drummer Ian Chang.



Watch Bandsintown LIVE on Twitch at live.bandsintown.com

Watch Bandsintown OUTSKIRTS on Twitch at outskirts.bandsintown.com

MONDAY - AUGUST 24 - Bandsintown LIVE OUTSKIRTS

outskirts.bandsintown.com

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Interview with Hilary Saunders

2:30 PM ET / 11:30 PM PT Vetiver

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT The Mammals

3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT Jerry David DeCicca

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Leela Gilday



TUESDAY - AUGUST 25 - Bandsintown LIVE #MOSTLIKED

live.bandsintown.com

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT MK XYZ

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Baker Grace

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Peach Tree Rascals

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Ian Chang

WEDNESDAY - AUGUST 26 - Bandsintown LIVE FUSION

Listen Up restream of a day of special programming to raise funds for Color of Change (US), and Black Minds Matter (UK).

live.bandsintown.com

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Mega

2:20 PM ET / 11:20 PM PT Joel

2:40 PM ET / 11:40 PM PT Jake Isaac

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Bobby Brackins

3:20 PM ET / 12:20 PM PT Cuppy

4:20 PM ET / 1:20 PM PT Blinkie

5:20 PM ET / 5:20 PM PT Mason Collective

WEDNESDAY - AUGUST 26 - Bandsintown LIVE OUTSKIRTS Discovery

outskirts.bandsintown.com

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Sarah Lake

6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets

7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT Cas Haley

THURSDAY - AUGUST 27 - Bandsintown LIVE ALL THE VIBES

live.bandsintown.com

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Dot Cromwell

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Dai Burger

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT ToBY

Octopus x Space Yacht

live.bandsintown.com

6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT Xenia

FRIDAY - AUGUST 28 - Bandsintown LIVE DISCOVERY

live.bandsintown.com

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Speelburg

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT The Heavy Hours

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Besphrenz

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Junior Mesa

Friday, August 28 - Bandsintown LIVE OUTSKIRTS REWIND

outskirts.bandsintown.com

The best in contemporary Americana from the OUTSKIRTS archives.

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Devon Gilfillian

6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT Matt Nakoa

7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT Royal Jelly Jive

SATURDAY - AUGUST 22 -

THE HOTEL LOBBY'S AFTER PARTY! VIRTUAL FESTIVAL!

live.bandsintown.com

6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT to 10 PM ET / 1AM PT

THE HOTEL LOBBY'S After Party!," a virtual festival here to keep the party alive. The DJ/Production duo's Johnny Lee and Tai hosts this show sharing the latest cutting-edge electronic music as well as featuring guest mixes from other great artists. They will also be updating you with the most important industry news and highlighting up & coming electronic acts to keep you stocked with the freshest sounds around.

