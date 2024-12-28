Nipun Divecha Releases 'Higher' EP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nipun Divecha, a trailblazer from India seamlessly balances his roles as a DJ, producer, mentor, programmer, and nightlife consultant, all while making waves in the vibrant world of music. Divecha's journey began in 2005, at the age of 15, when his natural flair for DJing turned his passion into electrifying beats that lit up dance floors everywhere.

As a pioneer of the global techno movement, Divecha has played a pivotal role in introducing the genre to a wider audience. He is celebrated as a visionary in India's music scene.

With an unquenchable thirst for musical innovation, Divecha's stage presence is nothing short of magnetic. His performances forge an electrifying connection with audiences, drawing them into a mesmerizing rhythmic experience. Beyond his dynamic sets, Divecha curates events that feature both international legends and rising local stars, cementing his reputation as a key influencer in the DJ circuit.

Divecha's DJing defies genre boundaries, effortlessly weaving deep and minimal electronica with the pulsating energy of techno. His expertise has earned him multiple spots on Beatport's Top 100 charts. Highlights include his track "Champ is the King," which climbed to #2 on the Peak-Time Techno chart, and his latest EP, Higher, which has already broken into the Top 50.

A true maestro of his craft, Nipun Divecha continues to push boundaries, creating unforgettable experiences that resonate with audiences around the globe. Whether commanding the decks or shaping the future of electronic music, Divecha's impact is as enduring as his moves are irresistible.

Click here to buy/stream.

Comments