Nina Nesbitt Releases the Deluxe Edition of US Debut Album

Today, Scottish artist Nina Nesbitt releases the deluxe edition of her critically acclaimed US debut album, The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change, which has gone on to amass more than HALF-A-BILLION combined global streams and continues to garner more than 25 million streams per month. The very special 29-song deluxe edition, titled The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change & The Flowers Will Fall is out now via Cooking Vinyl. The album compiles the much-loved original album, which featured hit singles including 'Loyal To Me,' 'The Best You Had', 'Somebody Special,' 'Is It Really Me You're Missing' and 'Colder,' with a host of new and rare material, including lead track 'Black & Blue,' which NYLON Magazine hailed as "an anthem for anyone who can't get out of their own head," and has already racked-up more than 4 million streams worldwide. Continuing Nina's talent for openly exploring issues of vulnerability within her music, the track's sleek electronic-tinged spin on modernist alt-pop is a natural fit for the original album's sonic approach.



Also included on the album, Nina's intimate, torch song approach to Britney Spears' 'Toxic' which has become a staple of her recent live shows and two previously unreleased songs, 'Ungrateful' and current focus track, "Still Waiting To Start," an infectious indie-electro jam that retains the pop sound that is synonymous with Nina's writing.



Speaking about the new song, Nina reveals "Still Waiting To Start is the last song I wrote for the extended album. A simple, stripped back guitar based song about getting older and treasuring time more and more. There's so many things I want to experience in life so I wanted to capture that in the song. No matter what age you are, you are constantly changing and starting again."





The package is completed with acoustic versions of every song from the original album, most of which are previously unreleased. Stripping back the material to intimate acoustic arrangements highlights the compelling and emotionally revealing song-writing that has become a hallmark of Nina's sound. Also on the horizon, Nina will be releasing a series of videos called 'The Winter Tree Sessions' before Christmas, which comprise of songs from the new deluxe album.



On releasing the deluxe album, Nina adds, "I'm so pleased to present a deluxe version of my album. It's a huge thank you to all the fans that have supported this album or been there from the start and patiently waited for new music. The fan reaction and streaming success of 'The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change' is way beyond anything I'd ever imagined so a deluxe edition feels like the perfect way to wrap it all up!"

Also released today, 'The Sun Will Come Up (2011 - 2019)', a new mini-documentary produced by the LA-based creative group, GrandSon and spanning Nina's entire career to-date, from her musical childhood beginnings all the way through present day, including the whirlwind that lead up to the release of her album, The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change last year. "There's been as many ups and downs as there have been hair colours," Nina says in a statement on her Instagram. "I'm really proud of what we've created and can't wait for you all to see."



As an independently released artist amongst an arena of major label peers, not only has Nina exceeded expectations in the UK and Europe by topping the album and single charts, receiving mainstream radio airplay and selling-out headlining shows across the continent, she has simultaneously made huge waves in America too. With her signature story-telling pop, she's acquired the likes of Taylor Swift and Chloe Grace-Moretz as fans, has sold-out headlining shows across the country and made her show-stopping late night television debut on CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this year.



The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change & The Flowers Will Fall is out everywhere now.

Tracklisting

Sacred

The Moments I'm Missing

The Best You Had

Colder

Loyal To Me

Somebody Special

Is It Really Me You're Missing?

Love Letter

Empire

Chloe

Things I Say When You Sleep

Last December

The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change

Black & Blue

Ungrateful

Toxic

Still Waiting To Start

Sacred (Acoustic Version)

The Moments I'm Missing (Acoustic Version)

The Best You Had (Acoustic Version)

Colder (Acoustic Version)

Loyal To Me (Acoustic Version)

Somebody Special (Acoustic Version)

Is It Really Me You're Missing? (Acoustic Version)

Love Letter (Acoustic Version)

Empire (Acoustic Version)

Chloe (Acoustic Version)

Things I Say When You Sleep (Acoustic Version)

Last December (Acoustic Version)

The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change (Acoustic Version)





