Nikki Lane Confirms Second Leg of Headline 'Denim & Diamonds' Tour

Nashville vocalist and songwriter Nikki Lane confirms the second leg of her Denim & Diamonds Tour with headline shows in San Francisco, Seattle, Denver and more as well as festival appearances at Stagecoach and Two Step Inn-see below for full routing.

Tickets for the tour go on-sale this Friday, January 20 at 10am local time-full details can be found here.

The tour is in support of Lane's critically acclaimed album, Denim & Diamonds, which was released last year on New West Records.

Additionally, Lane was featured on CBS Saturday Morning last year as part of their "Saturday Sessions" series, performing three songs from Denim & Diamonds: "First High," "Try Harder" and the title track.

Denim & Diamonds was born out of a moment of careful consideration in Lane's career-when several years of touring behind her last album came to an end and the early days of the pandemic forced everyone inside, Lane knew it was time to find inspiration somewhere new.

Lane enlisted Queens of the Stone Age frontman Joshua Homme to help her bring Denim & Diamonds to life, with whom she assembled a studio band of big-budget talent consisting of his Queens of the Stone Age collaborators Alain Johannes on guitar, Dean Fertita on organ and Michael Shuman on bass, as well as drummers Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys and Carla Azar of Autolux.

With Homme's help, Lane transformed the seeds of ideas she had for years into an album that nods to her wide-ranging influences, from the psychedelia of The 13th Floor Elevators to traditional country stalwarts like Loretta Lynn. Denim & Diamonds was a chance for Lane to take stock of her first decade as a songwriter as she traces her origin story from her religious youth in South Carolina to Nashville Rebel.

Raised as a Baptist in Greenville, South Carolina, Lane discovered music as an outlet for creative expression at an early age, dropping out of school at 17 to move to Los Angeles, then New York, and then Nashville to launch her songwriting career.

She has released three albums-her 2011 debut Walk of Shame, 2014's All or Nothin' and Highway Queen from 2017. Aside from steadily releasing new music of her own and touring the world, she was featured on "Breaking Up Slowly" on Lana Del Rey's 2021 album Chemtrails Over the Country Club and contributed to Spiritualized's Everything Was Beautiful.

NIKKI LANE LIVE

March 16-Boston, MA-MGM Music Hall (w/ Dropkick Murphys)

April 14-Houston, TX-Last Concert Cafe

April 15-Georgetown, TX-Two Step Inn

April 17-Denver, CO-Bluebird Theater

April 19 -Bozeman, MT-The Rialto

April 21-Vancouver, BC-Hollywood Theatre

April 22-Seattle, WA-Tractor Tavern

April 23-Portland, OR-Mississippi Studios

April 25-San Francisco, CA-The Chapel

April 26-Sacramento, CA-Harlow's

April 29-Indio, CA-Stagecoach

May 5-Decatur, AL-Princess Theatre

May 6-Maryville, TN-The Shed

Bold = on-sale this Friday, January 20 at 10am local time