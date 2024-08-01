Nicole Moudaber Drops New Single With House of Molly 'Slap Back'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Renowned techno temptress Nicole Moudaber showcases her sonic mastery once again, this time teaming up with London duo House of Molly on mammoth new single ‘Slap Back’. Out now via Diplo’s Higher Ground, ‘Slap Back’ is a hard-hitting tech house track that is nothing short of anthemic.

Combining Nicole’s signature dark and sultry driving beats, with House of Molly’s cheeky, hypnotic vocals, Moudaber pushes the boundaries of the techno genre with a sound the is both refreshing and timeless. A relentless, high-octane tech house banger that seduces the listener from the opening note, ‘Slap Back’ is the collaboration fans didn’t know they were waiting for.

With an innate ability to craft boundary-defying sounds, deep understanding of the dancefloor, and a fearless commitment to bringing music to her fans regardless of politics, combined with her magnetic personality, Nicole Moudaber is a true icon in every sense of the word. Moudaber’s inimitable career has solidified her status as one of the industry’s trailblazers, earning her legions of fans across the world. This year the techno titan celebrates a decade of her InTheMood empire – which encompasses her label, award-wining weekly radio show, monthly Apple Music show and famed party concept. No stranger to releasing on some of the world’s most revered labels, Nicole’s latest offering will see her add yet another prestigious imprint to her catalogue, with ‘Slap Back’ her debut release on Diplo’s Higher Ground.

What began as a spontaneous idea in Ibiza between good friends Mel and Holly, evolved into the creative force that would become House of Molly. A celebration of blackness, queerness, hedonism and glamour this dynamic duo is redefining the music scene on their own terms. Their fun and irreverent approach to music caught Nicole’s attention, leading to a deeper connection through the trio’s shared Nigerian heritage. ‘Slap Back’ marks the pair’s debut release, and the first of many collaborations in the works for House of Molly and Nicole Moudaber.

Already generating a buzz amongst talent, tastemakers and fans alike, ‘Slap Back’ is sure to be a standout single for the summer, and a staple on the festival circuit and in club playlists around the globe.

