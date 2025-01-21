Nicolas Bougaïeff Shares New Track 'Necessary Machinery'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Berlin-based, Canadian artist Nicolas Bougaïeff has announced a new EP, Primal Extensions, that will be released on February 20th, 2025 via NovaMute. It is the first in a trilogy of EPs exploring complex rhythmic structures and theoretical concepts with the aim to challenge the conventions of electronic music. Known for blending academic rigor with sonic innovation, Bougaïeff continues to push the boundaries of techno by introducing advanced polytemporal techniques inspired by prime number ratios.

Building on the success of his previous Number EP series, which won support from artists like Chris Liebing, Charlotte De Witte, Dubfire, Gigi FM, and Bloody Mary, Bougaïeff continues to merge intellectual exploration with pure dancefloor energy. This series, titled the Prime series, explores what Bougaïeff calls “temporal liberation”, where intricate rhythms break the constraints of traditional techno and serve as a symbolic metaphor for broader notions of personal, social, and metaphysical freedom.

The four-track EP starts with “Necessary Machinery”, featuring Bougaïeff’s signature mastery of polyrhythms. Hypnotic, shadowy, and introspective, “Necessary Machinery” is a profoundly intense trip marked by alien signals.

Drawing from his PhD in minimal techno and decades of experience, Bougaïeff continues his quest to expand the possibilities of electronic music. This series introduces listeners to prime rhythms, polyrhythms derived from prime number ratios that challenge traditional binary subdivisions, as well as his pivot mixing techniques that allow seamless integration of tempos.

Beyond his releases on labels such as Mute and NovaMute, Bougaïeff co-founded Liine, creators of the Lemur music app, famously used aboard the International Space Station. He founded the Berlin Academy of Electronic Music and reaches a global audience through his online tutorials, where he explains innovative production techniques. His videos on pivot mixing have gained notable recognition among industry peers.

Photo credit: Barbara Mühlstädt



Comments