Nicky Jam, Becky G & More Join Motherland Festival

Visionary Ally and Event Horizon Entertainment are proud to announce the inaugural Motherland Festival, making its debut in the "Home of Reggaeton", San Juan, Puerto Rico on April 23 - 24.

Intent on featuring acts who represent the history of the genre, this specific lineup reveals some of the scene's biggest names along with its most exciting new artists. From superstar Nicky Jam, to new school favorites like Nio Garcia, international acts like Becky G and Blessd to deep rooted classics like Tego Calderon... The Motherland Festival will have it all.

Reggaeton's humble beginnings were developed by native Puerto Rican performers influenced by native African rhythms like bomba, plena and salsa. Reggaeton has been part of Puerto Rico's culture for over 30 years, gaining worldwide popularity like no other Latin music genre, and becoming the most popular dance rhythm in the world.

Motherland Festival is designed as a musical journey, intended to educate the audience with a carefully curated line up that will visit from the original classics to the new school hits. Attendees will get the true authentic experience of Latin Urban music in the capital of reggaeton, San Juan.

The festival will also work as a platform for local and international artists to promote their music in reggaeton's most important market, Puerto Rico. The organizer's vision is to make Motherland a traveling festival, spreading the authenticity of the Puerto Rican culture and rhythms to cities worldwide.

Most importantly, the goal with this year's event is to create a protocol oriented safe environment with state of the art production surrounded by surreal tropical scenery only found in the beautiful Caribbean Island of Puerto Rico.

"After 23 years doing festivals in Puerto Rico, I feel Motherland will become the marquee destination festival in the Caribbean. It gives me a great sense of pride to be leading this great project. We have an incredible group of people behind it and their support has been very inspiring. This one is 'For the Culture.'" - Victor Mercado (Visionary Ally)

Early bird tickets will go on sale February 18 at 12pm ET. Enter for a chance to win 4 VIP tickets and join the pre-sale here.

Lineup

ALVARO DIAZ

BECKY G

BLESSD

CALEB CALLOWAY

CASPER MAGICO

CHENCO CORLEONE

DJ PLAYERO

DJ METRO

HOZWAL

JON Z

NICKY JAM

NIO GARCIA

TEGO CALDERON

VF7

ZION & LENNOX



+ MORE ARTISTS TBA