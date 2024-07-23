Nicky Elisabeth Releases Sentimental Single 'Memories'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Off the back of an intimate album launch party in London, and recent DJ sets at Anjunadeep Explorations, Awakenings and Brooklyn Mirage, Dutch DJ/producer/vocalist and songwriter, Nicky Elisabeth, has shared her beautiful new single, “Memories”.

A divine and sentimental blend of electronic pop and melodic house, Nicky’s dreamy vocals soar wistfully over rolling percussion and shimmering synths. In her own words, “This is a nostalgic love story where I reflect on past experiences and cherished moments. It’s about learning to accept the past and being able to let go of it.”

Following “The Lights”, “Close To You” and “The Game”, “Memories” is the fourth single from her anticipated debut album, The Way of Love, out 20 September 2024 on pioneering electronic label, Anjunadeep.

The Way Of Love is a project that embodies Nicky’s journey of self-acceptance as an artist, showcasing her expansive sonic palette and deep musings on love, romance, perceptions and the self. The debut albumpromises a candid insight through Nicky’s creative journey, ambitions and desires, told through blissfully emotive and gently euphoric electronic pop; equally as primed for sun-soaked festival crowds and club floors as it is for inner world moments created through intimate headphones, home listening, or scenic, long drives. Drawing on her deep love of pop and downtempo home listening selections, as well as her selections and tacit club knowledge shaped by a decade spent DJing around the world, Nicky is carving out a strong signature sound.

On her anticipated debut, Nicky shares “‘The Way Of Love’ signifies my journey to finding self-love. In writing this album, I’ve experienced many creative and personal obstacles that needed to be overcome to reach the place I am now. I remember when I started writing many years ago, I was obsessed with the idea of being able to capture my being in music. I desperately sought after authenticity to define myself sonically. Now, when I look back on that goal, it seems utterly absurd. This album is a collection of all the different shades and shapes I can take on as a person, and together they partly show you who I am, but never completely, as I am ever-changing.”

Hailing from the South of the Netherlands and raised in Belgium, Nicky Elisabeth is a DJ, producer, and vocalist based in Amsterdam and London. Between these two clubbing capitals, Nicky had the epicentre of electronic music at her doorstep and became fully immersed in the electronic scene. Having DJ’d from 18, turning her hand to production was a no-brainer. Nicky’s well-honed, effervescent sound blends elements of progressive house, techno and trance, and is always informed by her love of pop. With themes of love and emotion running through her music, there’s always an evocative feel to her productions.

As a selector, Nicky has cemented her space in the club scene playing some of the world’s most cutting-edge parties and respected stages, from her underground beginnings with her residency at Amsterdam’s De Marktkantine, through to sets at fabric, Printworks, ADE, Awakenings, Red Rocks, DGTL, Lost Village and more. From large festival stages to heads-down, intimate club shows, Nicky’s penchant for pop melodies and strong vocal hooks shines through in her DJ sets, finding her a dedicated global fan base.

Nicky’s talent for flawless dance floor bumpers and ability to command a crowd have earned her praise from electronic titans including TSHA, Solomon, and the like. Her well-honed craft and musicality have led her to release on esteemed labels including Anjunadeep, Kompakt, and DGTL Records. With a milestone year ahead promising a long-form project and a prospective live offering, Nicky Elisabeth is shimmering her way to the upper echelons of the electronics sphere.

Photo credit: Dan Medhurst

Comments