Nicki Minaj's Queen Radio Officially Returns August 11 on Amp

Hip-hop legend and multi-platinum artist Nicki Minaj's Queen Radio will make its official return Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7pm PT on Amp, the new live radio app from Amazon. Fans will be able to listen to Nicki live through the app, and call in for a chance to ask Nicki questions and interact with her directly.

Fans can download the Amp app today, and follow her profile to be notified when she goes live, here. Amp is available to download in the U.S. for free on iOS here, and fans can ask Alexa to "Play Queen Radio on Amp" on any Alexa-enabled device, including the free Alexa app available on Android as she goes live.

Full Queen Radio episodes will be available worldwide to stream on Amazon Music in the days following the live show on Amp, here.

To celebrate the premiere of Queen Radio on Amp, fans can purchase exclusive merch from the Amazon Music Merch Shop-including a Queen Radio hoodie and t-shirt, available to purchase at www.amazon.com/queenradio and from the Amazon Music app.

Over the past two weeks Nicki has been ramping up excitement for the premiere by hosting surprise pop up shows on the app where she's chatted with fans, talked about her upcoming single dropping Aug. 12th, and shared tidbits about her future documentary.

Within minutes of Nicki jumping on Amp last week, thousands of Barbz flocked to the app to listen to the show. Nicki's surprise appearances secured Queen Radio a #1 trending spot on Twitter, and inspired her fanbase to create shows and cultivate large, organic followings of their own.

Currently in limited public beta, Amp is a new app that gives everyone a way to DJ their own live radio shows for free, alongside some of the biggest names in the industry. Creators can use a catalog of tens of millions of licensed songs while engaging with their community in real-time-no subscription, additional hardware, or editing skills needed.