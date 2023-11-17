Nicki Minaj Shares Tour Locations For 'Pink Friday 2' Concerts

The tour will kick off in 2024.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

Nicki Minaj has unveiled the locations for her upcoming "Pink Friday 2" tour.

The "Super Freaky Girl" performer shared the cities that she will be visiting on her upcoming tour in support of her new album, "Pink Friday 2." Exact dates and venues are unknown but fans can currently register for pre-sale for the 2024 tour dates.

Pre-sale for the tour dates are expected to launch next month, register Click Here to be the first to know. Minaj has encouraged her "Barbz" to register Click Here if they don't see their location on the map.

Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2," the followup to her iconic 2010 album, is set to be released on December 8.

Nicki Minaj 2024 Tour Locations

Atlanta, GA
Austin, TX
Boston, MA
Brooklyn, NY
Charlotte, NC
Chicago, IL
Columbus, OH
Dallas, TX
Denver, CO
Detroit, MI
Hartford, CT
Houston, TX
Las Vegas, NV
Los Angeles, CA
Miami, FL
Milwaukee, WI
Minneapolis, MN
Montreal, QC
Nashville, TN
Newark, NJ
New Orleans, LA
New York, NY
Oakland, CA
Oklahoma City, OK
Philadelphia, PA
Phoenix, AZ
Portland, OR
Raleigh, NC
Salt Lake City, UT
Seattle, WA
Toronto, ON
Vancouver, BC
Washington, DC
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Berlin, Germany
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Cologne, Germany
London, United Kingdom
Manchester, United Kingdom
Paris, France




