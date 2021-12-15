Nick Rhodes & Wendy Bevan Announce 'ASTRONOMIA IV: THE ECLIPSES OF ALGOL' Album

Duran Duran co-founder and keyboardist, Nick Rhodes and British artist and singer/violinist Wendy Bevan are set to release the final installment of their four-part ASTRONOMIA project 'ASTRONOMIA IV: THE ECLIPSES OF ALGOL' via Tape Modern on December 21, 2022 (the eve of the Winter solstice). Pre-order/add/save the album here.

Over the course of 2020, the duo collaborated on a monumental project, which is almost certainly the most ambitious musical venture undertaken during the pandemic: a series of 52 cinematic instrumentals inspired by the Universe.

These works have been presented across four 13-track, individually named albums, as the Astronomia project. The first release 'The Fall of Saturn' debuted on the Spring Equinox (March 20), the second: "The Rise Of Lyra' on the Summer Solstice (June 21), and the third release: ''Heaven and Hell in the Serpent's Tail' on the Autumn Equinox (September 22). The final installment, 'The Eclipses of Algol' will be released on the Winter Solstice (December 21).

Rhodes and Bevan first started working together during 2018, instantly conceiving an exquisite, and very visual musical language. Initially the idea was to create a solo project for Bevan, which Rhodes would co-write and produce.

However, as the global pandemic took hold, they became geographically separated by the oceans, Wendy in Los Angeles and Nick in London, and their work together took on a different tone as a direct response to the sadness and turbulence of the situation, as revealed to Variety.