Nibal Malshi's Quintet To Play Flushing Town Hall in May

Flushing Town Hall will welcome the Nibal Malshi Quintet to its stage for an evening of music from the Middle East on May 17.

The group's frontwoman is Nibal Malshi, a Palestinian musician born in Haifa. She and her renowned accompanists will showcase the mesmerizing melodies of the Levant, Palestine, Egypt, Syria, Iraq, and more, promising an enchanting experience for attendees. Malshi will be joined on stage by Gabriel Dahrieh (violin), Maurice Chedid (oud), Zafer Tawil (qanun), Bashar Farran (bass), and Gilbert Mansour (percussion).

At 7 p.m., the group will present a Percussion Workshop. Guests will learn about instruments from the Middle East, as well as their different rhythms, or ikaa in Arabic music. The concert will begin at 8 p.m.

Situated in the "World's Borough" of Queens, Flushing Town Hall's mission is to bring global arts to a global audience. The Nibal Malshi Quintet will introduce audiences to the sounds of the qanun and oud. In past shows at the venue, guests learned about traditions from other parts of the world, including the Korean gayageum and folk music from Germany.

"Flushing Town Hall showcases the talent and cultural traditions of artists from all over the world, as a way to bring people together," said Ellen Kodadek, Executive and Artistic Director of Flushing Town Hall. "We are proud to welcome the extraordinary Nibal Malshi Quintet to our theater on May 17. Nibal sees her work as a platform for positive change and a message of peace and humanity, and she believes in the power of art to inspire, heal, and unite. Through her work, she aims to create a bridge that brings people together, transcending boundaries and fostering a sense of shared humanity."

About Nibal Malshi

Nibal Malshi, a distinguished Palestinian artist born in Haifa embarked on her musical journey at the tender age of five. Drawing inspiration from renowned Arab artists, her performances have graced notable venues in her homeland, Europe, and the USA, including the Institute de Monte Arab in Paris. Beyond her prowess in singing, Nibal is a versatile artist, excelling in acting with notable roles in musicals and plays by esteemed poets like Samih Al-Qasem, Shakeeb Jahshan, and Kahlil Gibran. Additionally, she thrives as a dance teacher and choreographer. A proud graduate of the Academy of Music and Dance in Jerusalem, Nibal's artistry knows no bounds. From captivating dance workshops in Ramallah, to inspiring collaborations in Germany, to numerous concert performances in the U.S., she spreads harmony and unity through her music.

About Bashar Farran

Bashar Farran is an accomplished Lebanese bass player based in Brooklyn. A well established figure in the Middle East, Bashar has mastery of Arabic musical traditions as well as a diverse array of musical genres and styles. He has toured extensively internationally and performed alongside renowned Middle Eastern artists such as Majida El Roumi, Oumaima El Khalil, Lena Chamamyan, and Faia Younan, among others. In addition to his experience performing live, Bashar has also been a member of resident bands on television shows such as X-Factor Arabia and Arab Idol. Alongside his practice as a bassist, Bashar is a beloved teaching artist in NYC public schools. He has had the opportunity to share the love of his craft and vast knowledge of music with his students since 2021. Bashar currently holds residencies as a Master Teaching Artist with LEAP, City Lore, Symphony Space and The Apollo Theater.

About Gilbert Mansour

A Berklee College of Music graduate percussionist, Gilbert Mansour has performed with The Lebanese National Symphony Orchestra and accompanied various renowned Middle Eastern artists around the world. He played on the Middle Eastern version of "The Voice" and "The Idol." Mansour has shared the stage with many acclaimed artists such as Luis Enrique, Simon Shaheen, Marcel Khalife, Trio Joubran, Shankar Mahadevan, Pepe De Lucia, Gian Marco, Javier Limon, and Susana Bacca.

About Gabriel Dahrieh

Gabriel Dahrieh is a Syrian-Venezuelan violinist who performs classical, Arabic, Venezuelan, Latin American, jazz, European and North American music. He began studying the violin with his father at 3 years of age, and continued his studies at the Conservatory of Aleppo, Syria. He later emigrated to Venezuela where he was a member of the National Youth Orchestra of Venezuela, performing and teaching violin. Later, he took the chair of First Violin in the Philharmonic Orchestra of Caracas. Additionally, he served as a professor of violin at the Maracay Conservatory in the state of Aragua in Venezuela. He was the founder and director of Venezuela-based Arabic music ensemble, Alépo Diamantíno, which toured nationally and internationally. Gabriel Dahrieh now resides in New Jersey, where he performs and teaches Arabic and classical music regularly.

About Zafer Tawil

An accomplished Palestinian musician based in New York City, Zafer Tawil is a virtuoso on oud, violin, and qanun, and is a master of Arabic percussion. He has performed with numerous musicians, ranging from the pop star Sting, to avant-garde composer/performer Elliot Sharp, to masters of Arabic music such as Simon Shaheen, Chab Mami, and Bassam Saba, among many others. Tawil has composed music for a number of film soundtracks, most recently Jonathan Demme's "My Favorite American" (not yet released), "Rachel Getting Married," and the documentary "Until When." He has held workshops on Arabic music at numerous universities throughout the United States. CDs include "Mumtastic" by Shusmo, Gaida Hinawi's debut CD "Levantine Indulgence," and two CDs by Amir AlSaffar's Two Rivers: "Two Rivers Musicians," and the yet-to-be-released, "Enaana."

About Maurice Chedid

Maurice Chedid studied at the Lebanese Conservatory of Middle Eastern Music. As a member of the Lebanese Folkloric Group, he toured internationally for four years and has since played the oud and sung in a variety of nightclubs in Lebanon and throughout the world. He recorded an album of bellydance music titled "Ya Samara."

EVENT DETAILS

FRI, MAY 17, 2024 - LOCATION: Flushing Town Hall Theater

Percussion Workshop: 7:00 PM

Concert: 8:00 PM

Tickets: $18 General Admission / $12 Members, Seniors, & Students w/ ID

For the venue's upcoming events, visit https://www.flushingtownhall.org/fth-presents

