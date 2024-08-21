Niall Horan Preps Two Stunning Live Albums Celebrating the Best of His 2024 World Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Niall Horan is celebrating the incredible run of his ongoing 2024 world tour — “THE SHOW” LIVE ON TOUR — with the release of not one, but two live albums. Up first is The Show: Live From Madison Square Garden, out digitally August 30, collecting some of the finest moments of Horan’s sold-out two-night takeover of the legendary New York venue. Then, on September 6, fans will be treated to The Show: Live On Tour, which includes the MSG set plus 10 songs from shows around the world, from Melbourne to Milan, Tampa to Tokyo, and London to Łódź, Poland. Both releases will be released on vinyl November 22 including the highly collectible The Show: Live On Tour Deluxe Vinyl (read on for details) — pre-order is available HERE.

In a trailer following Horan’s walk out — watch HERE— the energy and anticipation are palpable. The songs captured on these releases hail from all three solo albums, including The Show, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales tally and also topped the charts in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Holland, and Belgium, among others. Listeners can relive striking, full-band renditions of the triumphant, harmony-rich “Heaven,” groove-steeped pop gem “Slow Hands,” and Horan’s first solo release, the intimate, acoustic “This Town,” alongside fan favorites from the past eight years of powerful songcraft. “Heaven (Live From Madison Square Garden)” will receive a proper single and video release Friday, August 23.

A triple-gatefold set, The Show: Live On Tour Deluxe Vinyl is a Niall Horan store exclusive. It features 20 tracks of live Niall spread across two discs of translucent black vinyl with red and gold splatter, plus an animated lenticular cover accented with sparkling gold foil. Inside, fans will find not only a double-sided wall poster, but also photos from every show on the album printed across four double-sided lithos and two record sleeves to mix and match within custom die-cut inner display windows. Collectors would be hard-pressed to find a better way to memorialize this year on the road.

Horan’s latest outing has been a landmark one — his biggest tour yet, and his first headline run since 2018’s Flicker World Tour. “THE SHOW” LIVE ON TOUR 2024 kicked off in February with two nights at a Belfast arena in his native Ireland. After traversing Europe, Australia, and Asia, Horan wrapped the North America leg in early August, counting among his highlights a sold-out doubleheader at The Kia Forum in Inglewood. The tour picks back up again on August 23 with yet another two-night run in Ireland — at Dublin’s 17th-century Royal Hospital Kilmainham — before heading to Central and South America. Tickets and more info HERE.

And the tour has received stellar reviews along the way. Covering Wembley Arena OVO, 1883 Magazine said, “Like the ’70s greats before him, Horan is meant to be heard live. Horan thrives and excels when he’s performing and is a true artist’s artist — not just writing songs, but crafting entire worlds around them.” The AU Review hailed his first of two nights in Melbourne as “a monumental milestone … a perfect blend of nostalgia, musical brilliance, and Niall’s genuine appreciation for his fans. His vocals were outstanding, stage presence was infectious and his band was next-level.” The New Zealand Herald praised his “distinct style and charisma on the stage, affirming himself as a star in his own right and shedding light on his undeniable growth.” And The Knockturnal wrote, “With his most powerful vocals and commanding stage presence to date, Niall Horan delivered an unforgettable performance at Madison Square Garden.”

The tour’s namesake, released June 2023, also saw acclaim. Rolling Stone said, “Niall Horan elevates his game with The Show, his third and finest album yet.” The Independent called the set “beautifully cohesive”; Clash declared it “undoubtedly Niall Horan's finest and most mature album to date”; and American Songwriter observed, “Horan no doubt followed his instincts on The Show, leading him to a stunner of an album that cements his standing in the pop world.”

A near-lifelong songwriter who taught himself to play guitar as a kid in Ireland — and who names attending an Eagles concert at age 4 as a pivotal moment in shaping his sensibilities — Horan has sold over 80 million records and toured the globe multiple times as part of the iconic One Direction. In 2017, he made his full-length solo debut with Flicker, a Platinum-certified and chart-topping album featuring the triple-Platinum single “Slow Hands.” Heartbreak Weather followed in 2020 and topped the U.K.’s Official Albums chart and Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart. He joined NBC’s The Voice in 2023 and logged two consecutive wins as a coach with the victories of contestants Gina Miles and Huntley.

Track listing – Niall Horan – The Show: Live From Madison Square Garden

1. Heaven (Live From Madison Square Garden)

2. Small Talk (Live From Madison Square Garden)

3. On A Night Like Tonight (Live From Madison Square Garden)

4. Still (Live From Madison Square Garden)

5. This Town (Live From Madison Square Garden)

6. San Francisco (Live From Madison Square Garden)

7. If You Leave Me (Live From Madison Square Garden)

8. Science (Live From Madison Square Garden)

9. Black And White (Live From Madison Square Garden)

10. Slow Hands (Live From Madison Square Garden)

Track listing – Niall Horan – The Show: Live On Tour

1. Heaven (Live From Madison Square Garden)

2. Small Talk (Live From Madison Square Garden)

3. On A Night Like Tonight (Live From Madison Square Garden)

4. Still (Live From Madison Square Garden)

5. This Town (Live From Madison Square Garden)

6. San Francisco (Live From Madison Square Garden)

7. If You Leave Me (Live From Madison Square Garden)

8. Science (Live From Madison Square Garden)

9. Black And White (Live From Madison Square Garden)

10. Slow Hands (Live From Madison Square Garden)

11. Nice To Meet Ya (Live From Łódź)

12. Save My Life (Live From Tampa)

13. Heartbreak Weather (Live From Dublin)

14. You Could Start A Cult (Live From Tokyo)

15. Dear Patience (Live From Melbourne)

16. Cross Your Mind (Live From Milan)

17. Paper Houses (Live From Oslo)

18. On The Loose (Live From Dusseldorf)

19. Put A Little Love On Me (Live From Paris)

20. Flicker (Live From London)

Photo credit: Christian Tierney

Comments