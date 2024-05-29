Niall Horan Kicks Off North American Leg of 'The Show' Live on Tour 2024 Tonight

The 2024 outing is Horan’s biggest tour yet and first headline run since 2018’s Flicker World Tour.
Tonight, Niall Horan kicks off the North American leg of “THE SHOW” LIVE ON TOUR 2024 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL.
Produced by Live Nation, the run includes sold-out shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (June 13 and 14) and The Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA (July 27 and 28). He’ll be performing songs from each of his three solo albums, including The Show, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales tally and also topped the charts in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Holland and Belgium See below for itinerary. Tickets and further information are available at www.niallhoran.com.
The 2024 outing is Horan’s biggest tour yet and first headline run since 2018’s Flicker World Tour. Fans can expect to hear his first solo release “This Town”, the pop banger “Slow Hands”, and tour favorite “Heaven”. Since launching in his native Ireland in February, the tour has received stellar reviews. Covering his show at Wembley OVO Arena in London, 1883 Magazine said, “Like the ‘70s greats before him, Horan is meant to be heard live. Horan thrives and excels when he’s performing and is a true artist’s artist – not just writing songs, but crafting entire worlds around them.” The AU Review hailed his first night in Melbourne, AU as “a monumental milestone…a perfect blend of nostalgia, musical brilliance, and Niall’s genuine appreciation for his fans. His vocals were outstanding, stage presence was infectious and his band was next-level.” The New Zealand Herald observed, “Horan gave an exhilarating performance…what was most striking…[was] his distinct style and charisma on the stage, affirming himself as a star in his own right and shedding light on his undeniable growth…”
Praising The Show, which was released in June 2023, Rolling Stone said, “Niall Horan elevates his game with The Show, his third and finest album yet.” American Songwriter observed, “Horan no doubt followed his instincts on The Show, leading him to a stunner of an album that cements his standing in the pop world.”
A near-lifelong songwriter who taught himself to play guitar as a kid in Ireland – and who names attending an Eagles concert at age four as a pivotal moment in shaping his sensibilities – Horan has sold over 80 million records and toured the globe multiple times as part of the iconic One Direction. In 2017, he made his full-length solo debut with Flicker, a Platinum-certified and chart-topping album featuring the triple-Platinum single “Slow Hands.” Heartbreak Weather followed in 2020 and topped the U.K.’s Official Albums chart and Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart. He joined NBC’s The Voice” in 2023 and logged two consecutive wins as a coach with the victories of contestants Gina Miles and Huntley.
North American Leg
May 29 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
May 31 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 1 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 3 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
June 5 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
June 7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park At Walnut Creek
June 8 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
June 11 - Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
June 13 - New York City, NY - Madison Square Garden
June 14 - New York City, NY - Madison Square Garden
June 15 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
June 18 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
June 19 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
June 21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC
June 22 – Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
June 25 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
June 26 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
June 28 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
June 29 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
July 7 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
July 9 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
July 10 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 12 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 13 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
July 16 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theater
July 17 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
July 19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
July 20 - West Valley City, UT - White River Amphitheatre
July 24 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
July 26 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 27 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
July 28 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
July 30 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 31 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
August 2 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
August 3 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Photo Credit: Christian Tierney
