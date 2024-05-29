Niall Horan Kicks Off North American Leg of 'The Show' Live on Tour 2024 Tonight

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tonight, Niall Horan kicks off the North American leg of “THE SHOW” LIVE ON TOUR 2024 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL.

Produced by Live Nation, the run includes sold-out shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (June 13 and 14) and The Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA (July 27 and 28). He’ll be performing songs from each of his three solo albums, including The Show, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales tally and also topped the charts in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Holland and Belgium See below for itinerary. Tickets and further information are available at www.niallhoran.com.

The 2024 outing is Horan’s biggest tour yet and first headline run since 2018’s Flicker World Tour. Fans can expect to hear his first solo release “This Town”, the pop banger “Slow Hands”, and tour favorite “Heaven”. Since launching in his native Ireland in February, the tour has received stellar reviews. Covering his show at Wembley OVO Arena in London, 1883 Magazine said, “Like the ‘70s greats before him, Horan is meant to be heard live. Horan thrives and excels when he’s performing and is a true artist’s artist – not just writing songs, but crafting entire worlds around them.” The AU Review hailed his first night in Melbourne, AU as “a monumental milestone…a perfect blend of nostalgia, musical brilliance, and Niall’s genuine appreciation for his fans. His vocals were outstanding, stage presence was infectious and his band was next-level.” The New Zealand Herald observed, “Horan gave an exhilarating performance…what was most striking…[was] his distinct style and charisma on the stage, affirming himself as a star in his own right and shedding light on his undeniable growth…”

Praising The Show, which was released in June 2023, Rolling Stone said, “Niall Horan elevates his game with The Show, his third and finest album yet.” American Songwriter observed, “Horan no doubt followed his instincts on The Show, leading him to a stunner of an album that cements his standing in the pop world.”

A near-lifelong songwriter who taught himself to play guitar as a kid in Ireland – and who names attending an Eagles concert at age four as a pivotal moment in shaping his sensibilities – Horan has sold over 80 million records and toured the globe multiple times as part of the iconic One Direction. In 2017, he made his full-length solo debut with Flicker, a Platinum-certified and chart-topping album featuring the triple-Platinum single “Slow Hands.” Heartbreak Weather followed in 2020 and topped the U.K.’s Official Albums chart and Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart. He joined NBC’s The Voice” in 2023 and logged two consecutive wins as a coach with the victories of contestants Gina Miles and Huntley.

NIALL HORAN – “The Show” LIVE ON TOUR 2024

North American Leg

May 29 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

May 31 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 1 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 3 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

June 5 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

June 7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park At Walnut Creek

June 8 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

June 11 - Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

June 13 - New York City, NY - Madison Square Garden

June 14 - New York City, NY - Madison Square Garden

June 15 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

June 18 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

June 19 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

June 21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

June 22 – Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 25 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

June 26 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

June 28 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

June 29 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

July 7 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

July 9 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 10 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 12 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 13 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

July 16 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theater

July 17 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

July 19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

July 20 - West Valley City, UT - White River Amphitheatre

July 24 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

July 26 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 27 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

July 28 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

July 30 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 31 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

August 2 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

August 3 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Photo Credit: Christian Tierney

