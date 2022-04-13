New-Zealand/American Artist Parabola West Unveils New Album

Parabola West is back with new music with the album 'Stars Will Light the Way' to be released on April 29. Ahead of this, she shares the lead track 'Hannah', an ethereal tale of the thin veil between the physical and spiritual worlds, heightened by the use of the medieval hurdy-gurdy and the haunting Swedish folk instrument Nyckelharpa.

Parabola West is the artist persona of New Zealand-based American singer & songwriter Amy Tucker West. Drawing inspiration from Celtic and Nordic folk, as well as electronica, her organic sound is a lush soundscape of layered melodies and piano with a dash of fantasy.



This is the soundtrack of Middle-Earth, mixed in with elements of Loreena McKennitt and female-fronted synth pop / indietronica. Living completely off-grid in an eco-home up a misty mountain, Parabola West is entirely self and fan-funded as a 100% independent artist with no label affiliation.



"'Hannah' was a song that came to me very quickly. It started out as a very sparse arrangement, but there was this brooding energy and spooky intensity around it. I had a strong visual of this character Hannah in my head, and it was as close to being haunted as I've ever experienced," says Amy Tucker West.



Originally from Springfield, MA (near Boston) and currently based in Raglan, New Zealand, Amy began songwriting on piano as a teenager and, at age 21, she was recruited into London-based trip-hop band Dreamfield. With two critically acclaimed releases to their credit before splitting in 2003, West relocated to New Zealand, taking a 10-year break from music to work in IT and engineering recruitment, returning to her musical roots in 2013 under the moniker Parabola West.



Parabola West released her debut 'Did You Hear?' EP in 2014, followed by her 'Purity of Weakness' EP in 2017. More recently, she also released the single 'No One Can Get Me Here' and its vibrant live-loving video.



The concept behind 'Stars Will Light the Way' is a multisensory experience - a feast for your ears, eyes, and energy. Each track was recorded at 432Hz to create healing frequencies within the soundscapes, and a visual character was created for each song to enhance the experience.



Amy Tucker West explains, "This album has been collecting inside of me for a long time, and across a lot of different emotions. I didn't realise it as I was writing the songs, but there is a theme that emerges about the night sky and trying to find your way in the dark."



Produced by Scott Newth (The Datsuns, System Corporation) at BLKHUS studio and co-produced by Andrew Newth, this album was mastered by Chris Chetland at KOG Studio.



On April 29, Parabola West 'Stars Will Light the Way' will be released everywhere digitally, including Spotify and Apple Music. Fans can order a standalone CD or a deluxe CD package with 48-page hardcover fantasy book of lyrics and images, limited to 100 copies, for which she was transformed by an amazing team of creatives into a different character to represent each song. The download can be pre-ordered via Bandcamp. CDs and the deluxe package will be available exclusively through her Paraboland store.



