New Pop-Dance Single From Kadence James To Be Released on June 4

The new single, 'Sign Me Up,' follows the success of 'Broken.'

May. 11, 2021  
Following the success of his debut single "Broken," pop-dance singer-songwriter Kadence reunited with producer Brandon van Allen to release his sophomore single "Sign Me Up" on June 4th, just in time for summer. The new song will be available on all digital and streaming platforms worldwide.

"When I wrote 'Sign Me Up,' I envisioned people going out on a summer night, listening to this song, feeling happiness, freedom, dancing, socializing and having a great time," Kadence reveals of the new track. "I hope when people hear 'Sign Me Up,' they can feel the vibe that inspired it."

With its high energy and hopeful lyrics of connecting with someone new, "Sign Me Up" is an addictive dance track embracing a multi-genre sound to chronicle a flirty night out. Mixing nostalgic pop and modern electric beats, Kadence is a master of taking listeners to a place of liberation.

Kadence began his journey as a performer at an early age. He graduated from a New York high school for performing arts with a major in dance. He then went on to study at Broadway Dance Center and SoHo's HB Studios. In the late 90s, Kadence joined two different local New York boy bands. He soon after went solo, performing at prestigious R&B night clubs including the legendary Blue Angel before taking some time off to start a family. He now resides in Virginia.


