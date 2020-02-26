New Pagans Release Haunting Music Video for 'Admire'

One of the most exciting bands to come out of Ireland in recent times, New Pagans have shared the video for their latest single 'Admire'. It premiered with Clash Magazine who called the band "electrifying", drawing comparisons to "those lo-fi early Wolf Alice jams or even elements of PIXIES."



The video was created and directed by bassist Claire Miskimmin and presents vocalist Lyndsey McDougall in various states of reflection in scenes from across Ireland and the USA.



Claire and Lyndsey are also visual artists and have a clear idea of New Pagans' aesthetic. 'Admire' is the third instalment in a series of short films where they conjure up a runic world to narrate their music.



"The video was inspired by folk horror, the Irish countryside and all things ritualistic", Claire explains, "'Admire' is a peculiar love song about sticking around for someone, after the spark of newness has gone and the video depicts an offering to an imagined deity, a pact entered into, an altar where a sacrifice is made."



The track was featured as the 'Best Song in the World' on the BBC Introducing ATL with further support coming from Radio X and Kerrang Radio and is taken from their upcoming EP Glacial Erratic, which is due on March 6th. The band will be celebrating the release with a UK headline tour that starts on March 2nd in Nottingham and visits Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester and London before concluding in Bristol. Full dates listed below.



New Pagans are rapidly becoming one of the most exciting upcoming bands for 2020. Their charming post-punk, indie, alt-pop style has seen them championed at Radio 1 by the likes of Daniel P Carter, Phil Taggart, Huw Stephens and Jack Saunders, John Kennedy at Radio X, BBC Introducing, Amazing Radio and more, who have supported the previous singles from the EP - 'Charlie Has The Face Of A Saint' and 'It's Darker'.



They were also named on Hot Press's 'Hot For 2020' list and in 2019 were shortlisted for Best Single and Best Live Act at the 2019 Northern Ireland Music Prize.



Formed by Lyndsey McDougall (vocals), Claire Miskimmin (bass), Cahir O'Doherty (guitar), Alan McGreevy (guitar) and Conor McAuley (drums), New Pagans are a growing force who are delivering vivid and engaging music that's conversational and ready to challenge ideals.



The new EP Glacial Erratic will be available from March 6th and the band will be touring in the UK next month with more to come in 2020.

NEW PAGANS MARCH TOUR DATES

2nd - Rough Trade, Nottingham

3rd - The Flying Duck, Glasgow

5th - Think Tank, Newcastle

6th - Off The Square, Manchester

7th - The Lounge Archway, London

8th - The Crofters Rights, Bristol





