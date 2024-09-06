New Hope Club is Back with 'Trouble In Paradise' Single and Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



British band New Hope Club have returned with their new single "Trouble in Paradise," out now.

Written by New Hope Club with Ross Golan, "'Trouble in Paradise' is a song about gut-wrenching disappointment," says the band. "It all started with a relationship that was so good in the beginning but like a lot of things, began to unravel. We’ve all been there, when a relationship burns so hot in the beginning but then fizzles just as quickly. The initial love bubble. Then the ‘oh s’ realization.

﻿"We also wrote it at a time when we had first decided to move to Los Angeles, and were quickly finding out that the city isn’t quite paradise either. While the lyrics are about something that makes you want to scream into your pillow, we wanted to make the sound something completely different, something you can dance to and feel empowered by."

On working with acclaimed producer Ross Golan and renown songwriter John Ryan, the band said, "We are huge fans of The Police / Sting and wanted to experiment with what a New Hope Club take could sound like with the help of Ross Golan and John Ryan. We ended up with this driving but sort of haunting beat that sonically takes you through the realization that there might be ‘trouble in paradise.’ We wrote this song back in 2021, but have had it stuck in our heads ever since. We played it on our most recent world tour and it was immediately a fan favourite. Fans knew all of the words after the first show and have never stopped trolling our comments asking us to release. But the time is now!! We are about to embark on our UK/US tour and it’s the perfect end of summer song...the end of paradise if you will. We can’t wait to share it with the world!"

New Hope Club will return to perform headline shows in the UK & US this September and October. For all New Hope Club dates visit their website.

UK tour dates

22-Sept Birmingham, UK O2

23-Sept Manchester, UK Deaf Institute

24-Sept Glasgow, UK Stereo

﻿26-Sept London, UK Colours

US tour dates

﻿30-Sep New York, NY Baby's All Right

7-Oct Chicago, IL Beat Kitchen

8-Oct Minneapolis, MN 7th St Entry

18-Oct Los Angeles, CA Teragram Ballroom

20-Oct San Francisco, CA Café Du Nord

22-Oct San Diego, CA HOB

About New Hope Club

New Hope Club started 2024 with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity - recording a song for one of the biggest fights in boxing history. “Can’t Lose This Fight” was released for the “Ring of Fire” showdown between boxing’s two greatest heavyweight World Champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usky. The track follows a string of irresistible pop tunes the band has released over the past few years. The British band kicked off 2023 with the introspective “Don’t Go Wasting Time,” which earned a spot on BBC’s Radio 1 Future Pop and followed with the stripped-back ballad “Just Don’t Know It Yet,” and the P1Harmony collab, “Super Chic.” 2022 saw the release of the acoustic “Girl Who Does Both” and disco-tinged “Getting Better” (BBC Radio 1 Best New Pop). The summery 60s rock-inspired “Call Me A Quitter” and “Whatever” followed that summer, delivering the band’s most searing, honest lyrics about relationships to date. The band continued to showcase their sonic evolution with the invigorating guitar-pop anthem “L.U.S.H.” and rock, hype song “Walk It Out” later that year.

Their UK Top 5 charting debut album was released in 2020 and has tallied over 170 million Spotify streams and almost 2 billion streams overall and features their worldwide hit “Know Me Too Well” (featuring Mexican superstar Danna Paola).

Having written and performed together since their teens, Blake, George, and Reece have been sonically inspired by great bands they grew up listening to like The Beatles, The Strokes, and Vampire Weekend. Starting from local pub gigs in Manchester and London, they have cultivated a devoted global fanbase, selling out headline shows in cities like Los Angeles, New York, London (including the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire), Seoul, and Tokyo. Their U.S. touring debut saw them supporting Sabrina Carpenter, followed by an arena tour with Argentinian superstar Tini. They have played major festivals, including the CocaCola Festival in Spain, headlined the sold-out Busan International Rock Festival, the Haus of Wonder festival in South Korea, and the Gudfest Festival in Jakarta, Indonesia. Most recently, they performed at the Lovesome Festival.

New Hope Club has collaborated with renowned producers Ross Golan and R3hab and have amassed over 3 billion global streams and over 900 million YouTube views. Their global following is particularly strong in Asia. In South Korea, their debut album has been certified 6x Platinum, and they regularly attract attention from some of the planet’s biggest K-pop stars, including V of BTS, Seventeen, and The Stray Kids.

In addition to making music, the band has made inroads in the fashion world collaborating with renowned brands, including Celine, Ralph Lauren, and UK designer Daniel Fletcher among others and has been featured in the fashion pages of GQ, V Man, FLAUNT and Wonderland. In between recording and touring, Richardson will also be making his acting debut, playing a young Sir Paul McCartney in the eagerly anticipated film Midas Man, the Brian Epstein Beatles biopic.

Photo Credit: Cole Ferguson

Comments