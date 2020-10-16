New Album Features Old-Time Music From THE MOUNTAIN MINOR Film

The film is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, Vimeo on Demand and Amazon.

Long before contemporary country, bluegrass or Americana music, people in remote parts of Appalachia entertained each other with folk songs, many of which were brought to America or were influenced by European immigrants and African slaves in the 1800s.

Such old-time music is celebrated on The Mountain Minor Motion Picture Soundtrack (Alt452 Records), a new album featuring vocal and instrumental performances from the award-winning motion picture The Mountain Minor. The film and album include performances by Smithsonian Folkways recording artist Elizabeth LaPrelle (of the acclaimed folk duo Anna & Elizabeth), Dan Gellert, Mike Oberst and his band The Tillers, Ma Crow, Asa Nelson, Hazel Pasley, Aaron Wolfe, Lucas Pasley, Susan Pepper, Warren Waldron, Judy Waldron and more.

Based loosely on the experiences of writer-director Dale Farmer's grandparents, the film tells the story of an Eastern Kentucky family that leaves their mountain home to find work in Ohio during the Great Depression. Instead of using experienced actors, Farmer cast professional old-time musicians in most of the roles.

"Most of the tracks are field recordings performed live during filming, not lip-synced to studio recordings the way most musical performances are shot in movies, so I wanted to use real musicians," Farmer said. "This film has an authentic look and sound. Audiences have fallen in love with the music."

(See The Tillers perform "Tecumseh on the Battlefield" here.)

The Mountain Minor won several awards at film festivals in 2018 and 2019 and enjoyed a limited theatrical release before the COVID-19 pandemic forced most theaters to close in March of 2020. The film is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, Vimeo on Demand and Amazon. It has also aired on The Heartland Network, Kentucky Educational Television (KET), West Virginia Public Broadcasting and will soon air on ThinkTV and CET in Ohio.

"A soundtrack album was not part of the original plan, but every time the film is shown, people email me asking where they can find the music, so I decided to release an album," Farmer said. "People love the music because it is so heartfelt and real."

(See "Old Jimmy Sutton" performed by Elizabeth LaPrelle, Asa Nelson, Judy Waldron and Warren Waldron.)

Most of the tracks are traditional folk songs such as "Young Emily," "Old Jimmy Sutton," "Paddy on the Turnpike," "Shakin' Down the Acorns" and "Cripple Creek." The album includes a few additional contemporary, but old-style songs: "Tecumseh On the Battlefield" by The Tillers, "Short Time Here, Long Time Gone" by Jean Dowell with Mike Oberst, and "Across the Ohio," written by Dale Farmer and performed by Jake Book, Susan Pepper, Lucas Pasley and Trevor McKenzie.

"The movie is personal to a lot of people who live in Appalachia or whose ancestors came from there," Farmer said. "The music is what connects the past with the present. 'The Mountain Minor' would not have been possible without the involvement of so many great artists."

The Mountain Minor Motion Picture Soundtrack is available through Amazon, iTunes, Spotify and most other digital outlets, and can also be ordered through TheMountainMinorMovie.com. The Mountain Minor film is available on Blue-ray, DVD, Amazon and Vimeo on Demand.

The Mountain Minor Soundtrack Celebration will take place at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame & Museum, 2590 Richmond Street, Mt. Vernon, Kentucky 40456 on Saturday, November 7, at 6:30 p.m. Some cast members will be present. Admission is free. COVID precautions will be observed. For information, visit KentuckyMusicHallOfFame.com.

The Mountain Minor Motion Picture Soundtrack

Tracks (total running time 75:19)

1. Tecumseh on the Battlefield (2:54) - Written by Mike Oberst. Performed by The Tillers.

2. Hickory Jack and Main Title (2:12) Traditional- Performed by Mike Oberst and Trevor McKenzie.

3. Young Emily (Edmund in the Lowland Low) (4:54) Traditional - Performed by Elizabeth LaPrelle and Asa Nelson.

4. Fiddler A Dram (1:08) - Traditional - Performed by Elizabeth LaPrelle and Asa Nelson.

5. Krazy Kat (3:51) - Written by Frank Fitch - Performed by Anachrorythms. From the album Nuff Said (2009) by Anachrorythms. Used by permission.

6. Hawks and Eagles (1:06) Traditional - Performed by Trevor McKenzie.

7. Old Jimmy Sutton (Porch) (1:39) Traditional - Performed by Elizabeth LaPrelle and Asa Nelson.

8. Old Jimmy Sutton (Square Dance) (2:25) Traditional - Performed by Elizabeth LaPrelle, Warren Waldron, Judy Waldron, Cecil Gerganus.

9. Sugar Baby (2:59) - Performed by Trevor McKenzie.

10. Short Time Here, Long Time Gone (2:27) Written by Jean Dowell. Perf. by Jean Dowell w/ Mike Oberst. From the album A Place Way Back in Time (2016). Used by permission.

11. Darlin' Corey (Porch) (1:28) Traditional - Performed by Elizabeth LaPrelle, Asa Nelson, Hazel Pasley.

12. Darlin' Corey (Living Room) (1:16) Traditional - Performed by Ma Crow, Susan Pepper, Aaron Wolfe, Lucas Pasley, Trevor McKenzie, Dale Farmer.

13. Glory in the Meeting House (1:41) Traditional - Performed by Dan Gellert.

14. Sally in the Turnip Patch (2:12) Written by Benton Flippen. Performed by Asa Nelson, Hazel Pasley.

15. Little Birdie, Part I (:49) Performed by Trevor McKenzie.

16. Haints and Ogles (1:59) Performed by Trevor McKenzie.

17. Fireflies (:58) Written by Trevor McKenzie. Performed by Asa Nelson.

18. Kingdom Come, Part 1 (:44) Performed by Trevor McKenzie.

19. Pay Them No Mind (1:10) Written and Performed by Trevor McKenzie.

20. Old Regular Melody (1:10) Traditional. Performed by Dan Gellert.

21. Shakin' Down the Acorns (1:08) Traditional. Performed by Dan Gellert.

22. I'm Going To A City (Where The Roses Never Fade) (5:12) Lyrics by Janie West Metzgar. Performed by Indian Bottom Association of Old Regular Baptists, Elizabeth LaPrelle.

23. Ever Been to Ohio? (1:09) Written and perf. by Trevor McKenzie.

24. Cripple Creek (1:59) Traditional. Performed by Dan Gellert and Ma Crow.

25. Ways of the World (1:35) Traditional. Performed by Dan Gellert.

26. Little Birdie, Part II (:59) Traditional. Performed by Trevor McKenzie.

27. Rye Straw (1:59) Traditional. Performed by Dan Gellert.

28. Brushy Fork of John's Creek (1:13) Trad. Performed by Dan Gellert.

29. Paddy on the Turnpike (:42) Traditional. Performed by Trevor McKenzie.

30. The Day is Past and Gone (3:08) Traditional. Performed by Susan Pepper and Trevor McKenzie.

31. Kingdom Come, Part II (1:47) Trad. Performed by Trevor McKenzie.

32. Hickory Jack (2:08) Traditional. Performed by The Tillers.

33. Across The Ohio (4:17) Written by Dale Farmer. Performed by Jake Book, Susan Pepper, Lucas Pasley, Trevor McKenzie, Dale Farmer.

34. Comin' From the Ball (Don't Get Weary Children) (2:58) Written by Uncle Dave Macon. Performed by Elizabeth LaPrelle, Warren Waldron, Judy Waldron.

35. Hickory Jack (Bonus Track) (2:08) Traditional. Performed by The Tillers.

36. Lily of the Valley (Bonus Track) (1:38) Traditional. Performed by Dan Gellert.

37. Little Billy Wilson (Bonus Track) (1:24) Traditional. Performed by Asa Nelson.

38. Inch Along (Bonus Track) (1:19) Traditional. Performed by Dow Abner.

39. The Cherry Tree Carol (Bonus Track) (:39) Trad. Perf. by Elizabeth LaPrelle.

