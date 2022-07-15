Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
New Act NXNJAS Make Debut With 'Trinity' Alongside Felguk

The new single is out now via Musical Freedom. 

Jul. 15, 2022  

Up-and-coming dance act NXNJAS makes an unforgettable debut with their new brand-new dancefloor weapon, "Trinity." Joining forces with established Brazilian native and Musical Freedom mainstay Felguk, Andrew Chen and Steven Wright - NXNJAS - give electronic music lovers a taste of their take on House and Brazilian Bass in their first-ever offering.

The slick, hypnotic Bass House cut finally landed a release date following a massive wave of DJ support, which was kicked off by Tiësto debuting the track on the ULTRA MainStage in March. "Trinity" is out today via Musical Freedom.

While NXNJAS may be a new alias, half of the burgeoning brand is comprised of industry veteran and Trance titan Shogun (Andrew Chen), who has been blazing through the year with a string of original productions and official remixes. Using their NXNJAS identity, the Asian American duo aims to crank out festival-primed anthems designed to raise heartbeats across the dancefloor.

To make their official debut extra special, NXNJAS partnered with one of Brazil's most renowned dance artists, Felguk, who has been making waves since the late zeroes. His discography includes official remixes for artists such as David Guetta, The Black Eyed Peas, and Madonna, landing releases on majors as well as the biggest dance labels worldwide, ranging from Spinnin' Records to Musical Freedom and Ministry Of Sound.

With its powerful, driving bass line and mesmerizing build, "Trinity" caught the attention of none other than Tiësto, who gave it an official release on his esteemed label, Musical Freedom. The Dutch tastemaker first tested the track during his ULTRA Music Festival performance in March, which triggered the search for one of the hottest IDs of the summer.

After garnering support from top talent, including the likes of Afrojack, Martin Garrix, Timmy Trumpet, Fedde Le Grand, R3hab, Lucas & Steve, and many more, "Trinity" climbed to the #1 spot in 1001Tracklists' "Trending" chart.

"Trinity" is house music in its most essential guise. Revolving around deep, pulsating synth chords, the record explodes into a massive house beat, featuring sturdy electro bass lines and powerful percussion. At its peak, the beat breaks down, making way for those punchy synths and mesmerizing build, hypnotizing the crowd before the beat finally drops.

Delivering true festival energy with its fierce, bass-driven beats, while diving deep into sound design and unleashing adventurous chords and effects. Simply put, this record exists to ignite a party. A true DJ weapon, delivered by upcoming heroes NXNJAS and the seasoned sounds of Felguk - you can't break this "Trinity."

Listen to the new single here:

