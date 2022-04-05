Neighbor Lady Announce New Album & Share Lead Single 'Felt'

Georgia-based band Neighbor Lady have announced the July 1 release of their new album For The Birds. Pre-order the album, out via Park The Van, here. Today the band shares a new taste of the LP by way of the infectious and playful single "Felt."

The song is a glimpse into the band's bright and cozy world on For The Birds, where even the most pedestrian feels like magic. They say, "the song serves as a reminder that blame isn't always so straightforward, and that forgiveness is often attainable by addressing our own faults."

"Felt" follows earlier single "Haunting" of which We All Wants Someone To Shout For called, "a warm folk glow with a bit of a retro feel thanks to the cinematic string arrangements that provide the perfect backdrop for the harmonies that are practically begging to break your heart."

Neighbor Lady is Emily Braden (vocals), Jack Blauvelt, (guitars, keyboard), Payton Collier (bass), and Andrew McFarland (drums).

Watch the video for "Felt" here: