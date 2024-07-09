Neck Deep to Embark on The Dumbstruck Dumbf!@k North American Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



K-rock band Neck Deep have revealed they will be returning to the United States and Canada on TheDumbstruck DumbF!@k North American Tour later this year with special guests The Home Team and Super American. The tour will be making stops throughout the United States and Canada, kicking off on October 7 in Tampa and visiting Huntsville, Oklahoma City, Albuquerque, Vancouver, Edmonton, Milwaukee, Grand Rapids and more, before wrapping up in Toronto on October 31.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 12 at 10am local time. For a full list of dates and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.neckdeepuk.com/tour

The Dumbstruck Dumbf!@k North American Tour Dates

October 7 – Tampa, FL – Jannus Landing

October 8 – Columbia, SC – The Senate

October 9 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall

October 11 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

October 13 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom*

October 14 – Wichita, KS, The Cotillion

October 15 – Albuquerque, NM – The Sunshine Theater

October 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union

October 19 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young^

October 20 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young^

October 22 – Vancouver, BC – The Vogue Theater

October 24 – Calgary, AB – Macewan Hall

October 25 – Edmonton, AB – Union Hall

October 28 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

October 29 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

October 30 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

October 31 – Toronto, ON – The Queen Elizabeth

*Super American only

^Festival Appearance

Earlier this year the band released their self-titled album, Neck Deep, via Hopeless Records. Featuring previous singles “We Need More Bricks”, “It Won’t Be Like This Forever”, and "Take Me With You”, the new album encompasses everything Neck Deep have excelled at across their career, enhanced and dialed to eleven. From the bouncing bombast of “Dumbstruck, Dumbf**k” and the ripping intensity of “Sort Yourself Out”, to the poetic introspection of “They Don’t Mean To (But They Do)”, Neck Deep is an album that boasts a song for almost any occasion (including, in “Take Me With You”, the impending alien invasion). Neck Deep has been recognized by NPR, Rolling Stone, Grammy.com, Alternative Press, The Noise, New Noise Magazine, SPIN, and other notable outlets.

Neck Deep is available to buy and stream now at HERE

In the little over a decade since Neck Deep formed in the Barlow brothers’ spare room in Wrexham, Wales, a lot has changed. From the scrappy, naively hopeful beginnings that define the starting of so many teenage bands, the pop-punks have gone on to be one of British Rock music’s most successful global exports in recent memory: top 5 records in both the US and UK, global touring, viral hits and over a billion streams just some of the fruits of ten years spent mastering their craft.

But now, as the band stand on the brink of their fifth, self-titled LP, there’s an acknowledgement that the more things change, the more – in some ways at least – they stay the same.

“This album is the sound of us knowing ourselves and knowing our ability,” explains frontman and youngest Barlow sibling Ben. “It’s unapologetically us. We’re professional songwriters now and we’ve really honed in on what we’re good at – but it’s also about having fun and enjoying writing these tracks. And there are those little sonic signatures in the mix that even I can’t really put my finger on that just make it Neck Deep. It happens when we get in a room together and it clicks - it’s us just doing our thing like we always have.”

For this record, the band, completed by Ben’s older brother and bassist Seb Barlow, guitarists Matt West and Sam Bowden and drummer Matt Powles, took ‘doing their own thing’ – and only their own thing – to the next level. Eschewing a keen list of collaborators and producers eager to work with one of rock’s hottest properties and choosing, instead, to write and record in their own warehouse space, mere miles from where they grew up. Old school, just like it used to be.

Photo Credit: Nat Wood

