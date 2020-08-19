Nation Of Language Announces 'Gouge Away' (Pixies Cover) 7' Single Limited Edition

The single was released today and is available on all digital platforms.

Hot on the heels of their acclaimed debut album, Introduction, Presence, Brooklyn-based synth-pop trio Nation of Language has announced a limited edition 7" single featuring their take on the Pixies classic "Gouge Away" - released today on all digital platforms - backed with an original B-side, "One More Try," exclusive to the vinyl release. Pre-order the "Gouge Away" 7" single here.

Discussing the decision to tackle the Pixies tune, songwriter/vocalist Ian Devaney states, "People come to us all the time suggesting songs we should cover, but 98% of the time they're songs written by our more obvious sonic influences. If I can't offer a new angle or interpretation to the song, I'd rather spend that energy on creating original work.

When Aidan suggested 'Gouge Away' I was immediately struck by how badly I wanted to rework it in our style, and the whole song mapped itself out in my head right away. I didn't let myself listen to the original from then until it was fully recorded so I might forget certain details about it, leaving only my impression of it's foundational elements - the way the quiet, unsettling verses give way to the savage choruses, the way the big transitional guitar line overwhelms you every time it happens.

What we ended up with felt like an honest reimagining so we're proud to present it to everyone and shed light on our favorite song by a band we really love."

