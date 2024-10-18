Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Confirm Second and Third Leg of Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats have confirmed a series of brand-new tour dates for the second and third leg of their first arena tour, including performances in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena and a slew of performances in Canada including at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. The tour includes a landmark show at Madison Square Garden. See full schedule below.

Tickets for the tour will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, October 22 at 10 A.M. (local), registration is available now through October 20 at 11:59 P.M. ET here. Additional presales will continue throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, October 25 at 10 A.M. (local). Full details and list of dates can be found here.

Citi is the official card of the U.S. dates of the tour. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, October 23 at 10 A.M. local time until Thursday, October 24 at 10 P.M. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets to the Canadian dates before the general public beginning Wednesday, October 23 at 10 A.M. through Thursday, October 24 at 10 P.M. local time.

The tour celebrates Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats’ fourth full-length studio album, South of Here, out now via Stax. The smash single “Heartless” from the album hit #1 at Mediabase Triple A and Billboard Adult Alternative charts, marking the band’s 7th #1 single to date. Watch the music video directed by award winning Kimberly Stuckwisch here and see the band perform the single on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, here.

The band also recorded a special for Howard Stern, in which they performed select songs from the record as well as a cover of “Dancing in the Dark” by Bruce Springsteen. Stern praises, “There’s this amazing musician, Nathaniel Rateliff…super talented, and this guy’s got a great voice too. You know who they remind me of? The Band. They’re that good.” The special aired on Sirius XM H101 and is available for viewing in full in the Howard Stern app—watch the Bruce Springsteen cover here.

The announcement of the new tour dates comes following Rateliff’s selection as the first ever Newport Folk Steward, the first artist to hold such a role at the legendary festival since Pete Seeger. The position holds a three-year term, which will see Rateliff serving as Steward actively for two years and advising the next recipient during a third transition year. Rateliff has chosen to devote his term to artist advocacy, fellowship and mentorship both at the Fort and beyond.

SOUTH OF HERE TOUR—NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS

August 15—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 16—Boise, ID—Outlaw Field

August 20—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 21—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 22—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall+

October 23—Dallas, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory+

October 26—Austin, TX—Moody Center+

October 29—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP+

October 30—St. Louis, MO—Chaifetz Arena+

November 1—Chicago, IL—United Center+

November 2—St. Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center+

February 13—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena*

February 15—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena*

February 16—Portland, OR—Moda Center*

February 18—Reno, NV—Grand Sierra Resort ±

February 21—Los Angeles, CA—Kia Forum ± #

February 22—San Francisco, CA—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ±

March 11—Edmonton, AB—Rogers Place~

March 13—Calgary, AB—Scotiabank Saddledome~

March 15—Winnipeg, MB—Canada Life Centre~

March 18—Fishers, IN—Fishers Event Center~

March 19—Pittsburgh, PA—Petersen Events Center~

March 21—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena~

March 22—Ottawa, ON—Canadian Tire Centre~

March 24—Laval, QC—Place Bell~

March 27—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden+

March 28—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway

+with support from Gregory Alan Isakov

*with support from Charley Crockett

±with support from Iron & Wine

#with support from Waxahatchee

~with support from The Teskey Brothers

Photo credit: Alysse Gafkjen

