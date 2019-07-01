Nate Mercereau's Video For THIS SIMULATION IS A GOOD ONE Debuts On Jazziz

Rising artist Nate Mercereau debuts the Haoyan of America-directed video for "This Simulation Is A Good One" on Jazziz today. The track is taken from Joy Techniques, the first full-length from the composer, producer and virtuosic multi-instrumentalist, out July 12 on his own label How So Records.

"The purpose of all the visuals for this album are to represent different ways of creating and appreciating joy," says Mercereau. "The songs themselves are my vehicles for creating that space, and I wanted to work with directors who could take that concept and apply their own narrative.

Watch it here:

"For the 'This Simulation Is A Good One' video, I worked with Haoyan of America. We talked on the phone about what it would be like if the world were truly a simulation, would we appreciate it more or less? We landed on the idea that if seen with a beginner's mind, the intricacies of everyday life can be spectacular regardless of where they stem from. During the course of production, Haoyan traveled to Asia and decided to incorporate his trip into the video to better convey the scope/breadth of simulations we wanted to share. Filmed through the ultra-fisheye vision of a companion bot (inspired by 2001: A Space Odyssey's HAL 9000 and Perfect Dark's CamSpy), the video follows a network of globetrotting adventurers as they glean authentic and synthetic experiences throughout New York, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shenzen and Shanghai."

"This Simulation Is A Good One" follows the release of the album's Terrace Martin-featuring title track-watch the Miko Revereza-directed video here-and "Righteous Energy." Joy Techniques is available for preorder now via howsorecords.com.

Mercereau-known for his work with Lizzo, Shawn Mendes, Sheila E. Jay Z, Leon Bridges, Rhyeand many more-made the psych-experimentalist Joy Techniques over the past several years at his studio in Echo Park. Notably, Mercereau created the album without any keys, instead relying on guitar, drums, and a collection of rare '70s and '80s guitar synths including the Roland GR300 paired with the Roland G303 guitar, Roland GR500 and GR700s, the Korg X911 and a handful of others.

Following packed May and June dates, Mercereau will play Los Angeles' The Virgil on July 12 in celebration of the release of Joy Techniques, with further dates confirmed through the end of the year. May's installment saw a guest spot from Darkside's Dave Harrington. See full details below.

Joy Techniques is the first release on Mercereau's How So Records, with more to be announced soon. How So Records is a new partnership with Ricky Reed's Nice Life Recording Company, a venture Mercereau describes as "a record label for seekers. We are presenting music that is looking for something new, out of its audience and out of its creators. We are bound not by genre, only radical creativity. High level music for high level listening."

Based in Los Angeles, Mercereau's performance, songwriting and production credits are wide-ranging and ever growing. His talent as a multi-instrumentalist can be heard on multiple tracks on JAY-Z's platinum-certified chart-topper 4:44, including "Bam", "Mercy Me" and "Blue's Freestyle/We Family." In addition to songwriting credits for "Sinful" and "Blood Knows" from Rhye's Blood, Mercereau played guitar, bass, and French horn throughout the album. He also joined forces with longtime friend and collaborator Ricky Reed to produce "Bet Ain't Worth The Hand," "Bad Bad News," "Beyond," "Forgive You" and "If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)" on Leon Bridges' Good Thing, which bowed at #3 on the Billboard Top 200. Mercereau has also recently contributed to albums from Lizzo and Shawn Mendes.

HOW SO PRESENTS NATE MERCEREAU LIVE

July 12 The Virgil Los Angeles, CA

July 20 Amnesia Beer & Music Hall San Francisco. CA

August 4 The Virgil Los Angeles, CA

September 1 The Virgil Los Angeles, CA

October 6 The Virgil Los Angeles, CA

November 3 The Virgil Los Angeles, CA

December 1 The Virgil Los Angeles, CA

Photo credit: Alexander Gay





