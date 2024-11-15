Natalie Jane Drops Adults-Only Holiday Hit 'Christmas Ain’t Got Nothing on You'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fresh off the release of her Sick to My Stomach EP, alt-pop powerhouse Natalie Jane celebrates the season with a rare adults-only holiday hit, “Christmas Ain’t Got Nothing on You,” out now via Capitol Music Group / 10K Projects.

“Christmas Ain’t Got Nothing on You” begins innocently enough, with warm keys and glowing vocals as Natalie sings about embracing that yuletide magic. But as the rumbling bass kicks in, it’s clear she’s looking for a different embrace: “Ho ho ho – just for you though / Warm me up, it’s getting cold / Swear your touch could melt the snow.”

The accompanying lyric video finds Natalie dressed for her particular vision of the season, filming herself in a moving car at night, giving viewers a chance to sing along with all of the blush-inducing, nice-turned-naughty references to the winter holiday.

At the end of September, Natalie dropped her eagerly awaited Sick to My Stomach EP, which explores the gut-flipping thrills and anxieties of love by making the most of her exhilarating vocal range, raw emotional storytelling, and evocative musical choices. Last month, she shared the video for EP highlight “Yucky,” wherein she literally buries a toxic version of herself who keeps trying to mold her identity to appease a partner. The set also includes the soaring, deeply relatable ballad “Somebody to Someone.”

Anticipation ran high for the EP — ahead of the release, combined views of short form videos for Sick to My Stomach’s songs had surpassed 200 million. To follow, Natalie announced the Sick to My Stomach Tour, hitting major cities across Australia, Europe, and North America. Tickets and more information on the tour can be found HERE.

During Natalie’s last run, the Where Am I? Again Tour, she sold out North America and Europe. She’s also racked up over 500 million combined global streams to date and was also one of 2023’s most viewed artists on TikTok in the U.S., landing at #2 on “The Hitmakers” year-end list — a rise initially powered by hits like “AVA,” “Seven,” “Mentally Cheating” and others ultimately gathered on her debut EP, Where Am I?.

Additionally, GRAMMY.com named Natalie one of the “25 Artists to Watch in 2024”; Popdust called her “The Powerhouse Vocalist You Should Know”; and EUPHORIA. observed, “[The] starlet has the world in the palm of her hand; and at the precipice of her inevitable superstardom, we’re watching her shape into one of the industry’s most potent voices.” She made People’s “Talented 2024 Spring Emerging Artists” list, too. Catch Natalie at one of the dates below to experience her undeniable rise in person.

