Natalie Jane Churns Up Emotions on Exhilarating 'Sick to My Stomach' EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Natalie Jane caps a powerhouse run of singles with her sonically rich and emotionally resonant Sick To My Stomach EP, out now via Capitol Music Group / 10K Projects. The set is a showcase for everything fans have come to love about the New Jersey-raised, Los Angeles-based artist — her exhilarating vocal range, her evocative musical choices, and her gift for making complex feelings relatable.

Among the EP’s highlights is the previously unreleased “June,” the incredibly intimate centerpiece of the set. Natalie’s voice is sweet but pained over spare acoustic guitar as she pleads, “I could hold you here forever tangled in my arms / My salty hair, your sandy sweater, underneath the stars / Is this a dream? And if it is, please don’t wake me.” There’s a sense of reality setting in, that the love she sings of won’t last another season.

“I’m so thankful to everyone and everything that went into this project,” says Natalie about Sick To My Stomach. “It’s a collection of songs about all the things, people, and heartbreaks that have made us feel uncomfortable, or anxious, or sick to our stomachs.”

Namely: love’s many phases and forms. The booming title track embodies that queasy thrill at the start of something new, and the soaring ballad “Somebody to Someone” captures longing for a connection that’ll last. New song “Yucky” swirls up strains of alt-rock, synth-pop, and UK dance as Natalie loses herself to love, while “June” seeds doubt. Dark dance-popper “Can I See You Tonight” is about exes who can’t stop hooking up, and electrified R&B track “Tattoos” covers the scars left by heartbreak. By the time we get to “The Top,” (which has already peaked on #54 on the Global Shazam Chart) Natalie is battle-tested and ready to take on the world.

Anticipation has been building since Natalie began sharing teasers for the EP’s songs — ahead of the release, combined views of all short form videos for Sick to My Stomach’s songs surpassed 200 million. To bring that winning vision to life, Natalie worked with a handful of trusted collaborators including Doc Daniel (Lyrical Lemonade, Rence), Pink Slip (Jason Derulo, CIX), PomPom (Noah Kahan, Lyn Lapid), Roy Lenzo (Anne-Marie, Lil Nas X), Ariana Wong (Kaash Paige, Njomza), FAANGS (Barbie the Album, Ashnikko) JBACH (LE SSERAFIM, PinkPantheress), and others.

Natalie has also recently announced her Sick To My Stomach tour hitting major cities both internationally across Australia, Europe and locally in North America. Throughout the tour, fans can hear new and old favorites in cities in major states including New York, Colorado, Ohio and more. Her set will showcase everything fans have come to love about the New Jersey-raised, Los Angeles-based artist - her exhilarating vocal range, her evocative music choices, and her gift for making complex feelings feel relatable. Tickets and more information on the tour can be found HERE.

During her last Where Am I? Again Tour, she sold out North America and Europe. She was also one of 2023’s most viewed artists on TikTok in the U.S., landing at #2 on “The Hitmakers” year-end list. She’s racked up over 500 million combined global streams to date with hits like “AVA,” “Seven,” “Mentally Cheating,” “Do or Die,” and “Intrusive Thoughts” — all found on her debut EP, Where Am I?.

Additionally, GRAMMY.com named Natalie one of the “25 Artists to Watch in 2024”; Popdust called her “The Powerhouse Vocalist You Should Know”; and EUPHORIA. observed, “[The] starlet has the world in the palm of her hand; and at the precipice of her inevitable superstardom, we’re watching her shape into one of the industry’s most potent voices.” She also made People’s “Talented 2024 Spring Emerging Artists” list. With Sick to My Stomach, Natalie more than makes good on that praise and promise.

Comments