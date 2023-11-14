Natalie Claro Is Back With A Personal And Emotional Single 'What You Did To Me'

Natalie Claro, LA-based artist, writer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, is set to release a dark and emotional single, "What You Did To Me." Starting with melancholic tones, as it unfolds, this reveals underlying self-hatred.

"At times, the only one to blame for anger is ourselves, and I needed to release all my insecurities in the lyrics to set them free. When performing this, I've told the crowd that loving yourself is essential; If others see our happiness, maybe they'll do the same." - Natalie Claro

Claro gained attention after her debut EP "Atychiphobia." Her music has been described as having a raw and passionate quality, often blending elements of rock, pop, and alternative genres.

Her songs often explore personal and introspective themes, and her productions deliver emotional depth and a distinctive sound. Over the years, she has created work that addresses intense topics like politics, existential crisis, mental health, confidence, and more. But what will resonate with each heart she touches are her live performances; with booming and powerful vocals, crowd-surfing, cartwheels, drum solos, and more... these concerts are far from "tame."

She has shared stages with the Plain White T's, Almost Monday, Hawthorne Heights, PUBLIC, HUNNY, Grizfolk, Flipturn, Spill Canvas, and more. Claro completed a US headlining tour and has performed over 300 shows. Hollister invited her to tour with Hollister's High School Nation.

Natalie Claro has continued to develop her music and career. Following her debut, she has released 11 more projects and has participated in various projects or collaborations, including her upcoming release, recorded at Spotify's Studio in LA.