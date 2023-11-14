Natalie Claro Is Back With A Personal And Emotional Single 'What You Did To Me'

Claro's music has been described as having a raw and passionate quality, often blending elements of rock, pop, and alternative genres.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 3 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Dua Lipa Drops New Single 'Houdini' Photo 4 Dua Lipa Drops New Single 'Houdini'

Natalie Claro Is Back With A Personal And Emotional Single 'What You Did To Me'

Natalie Claro, LA-based artist, writer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, is set to release a dark and emotional single, "What You Did To Me." Starting with melancholic tones, as it unfolds, this reveals underlying self-hatred.

"At times, the only one to blame for anger is ourselves, and I needed to release all my insecurities in the lyrics to set them free. When performing this, I've told the crowd that loving yourself is essential; If others see our happiness, maybe they'll do the same." - Natalie Claro

Claro gained attention after her debut EP "Atychiphobia." Her music has been described as having a raw and passionate quality, often blending elements of rock, pop, and alternative genres.

Her songs often explore personal and introspective themes, and her productions deliver emotional depth and a distinctive sound. Over the years, she has created work that addresses intense topics like politics, existential crisis, mental health, confidence, and more. But what will resonate with each heart she touches are her live performances; with booming and powerful vocals, crowd-surfing, cartwheels, drum solos, and more... these concerts are far from "tame."

She has shared stages with the Plain White T's, Almost Monday, Hawthorne Heights, PUBLIC, HUNNY, Grizfolk, Flipturn, Spill Canvas, and more. Claro completed a US headlining tour and has performed over 300 shows. Hollister invited her to tour with Hollister's High School Nation.

Natalie Claro has continued to develop her music and career. Following her debut, she has released 11 more projects and has participated in various projects or collaborations, including her upcoming release, recorded at Spotify's Studio in LA.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Reneé Rapp Enlists Coco Jones For Tummy Hurts Remix Photo
Reneé Rapp Enlists Coco Jones For 'Tummy Hurts' Remix

Reneé Rapp has announced that she will be released a remix of 'Tummy Hurts' with Coco Jones. The remix will be part of the deluxe edition of the singer's debut album, 'Snow Angel,' which will also be released on Friday. Following the conclusion of her U.S. headline tour, the deluxe album wil feature new tracks to build on to the acclaimed LP.

2
LAs Emma Ayzenberg Announces EP and Releases New Track Photo
LA's Emma Ayzenberg Announces EP and Releases New Track

The EP features Luke Temple (Hand Habits, Allegra Krieger) and Carly Bond (Meernaa) as producers, and features Greg Uhlmann (Perfume Genius, Fell Runner) on guitar, Sam Kauffman-Skloff (Angel Olsen, Miya Folick, St. Vincent) and Jorge Balbi (Sharon Van Etten, Olivia Kaplan) on drums, and Pat Kelly (Perfume Genius, St. Vincent, MARINA) on bass.

3
Andre 3000 to Release Debut Solo Album New Blue Sun This Friday Photo
Andre 3000 to Release Debut Solo Album 'New Blue Sun' This Friday

Co-produced by Benjamin and lauded multi-instrumentalist Carlos Niño, and featuring the playing of Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina, Deantoni Parks, Diego Gaeta, Matthewdavid, V.C.R, Diego Gaeta, Jesse Peterson, and Mia Doi Todd, New Blue Sun is an entirely instrumental album centered around woodwinds.

4
Judas Priest Announces the Invincible Shield Tour Photo
Judas Priest Announces the Invincible Shield Tour

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on April 18 at Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT making stops in Reading, PA; Boston, MA; Rosemont, IL; Washington, DC and more before wrapping up in Syracuse, NY at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview on May 22. Check out the full list of tour dates!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category? Video
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category?
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
CHICAGO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
PURLIE VICTORIOUS