Nasty Cherry Unleash Debut EP 'Season 1'

Today, the unstoppable four-piece Nasty Cherry unleash their debut EP 'Season 1' on Charli XCX's Vroom Vroom Recordings arriving one week after the reveal of XCX and the band's unscripted docu-series "I'm With The Band: Nasty Cherry" out now exclusively on NETFLIX.

Spanning six tracks, "Season 1" embodies everything that makes Nasty Cherry one of the most exciting bands of 2019. From "Music With You. Dad," the cheeky, riff-heavy tune that's sure to loosen even the stiffest hips, to the Charli XCX co-written "Live Forever," an 80s infused bob about a toxic relationship, to the Justin Raisen-produced, snarling-pop masterpiece of "Win," the EP is a body of work that shows that Nasty Cherry are more than worthy of all the hype. EP highlight, "f Modern Love," (listen here) which sees Gabriette's vocals washed over pop-shoegaze production, is an empowering break-up anthem and a great showcase of the band's versatility in both song-writing and lyricism.

'Season 1' is the product of Gabriette, Chloe, Georgia and Debbie moving in together; their first practice to their first performance, writing their debut single ("Win") and everything in between - all crafted from Charli XCX's vision to form a girl group. These first steps were captured on "I'm With The Band: Nasty Cherry" out now on Netflix. The unscripted docu-series provides fans with an intimate look into what it takes to launch a band in 2019, following the women as they navigate a new age of music, making up their own rules as they go and blowing up Instagram feeds in the process.

That's not all for Nasty Cherry, the band will embark on their first ever tour in the new year across the UK & US, with triumphant returns to London, New Yorkand Los Angeles, cities which the girls have previously performed at sold-out debut shows, as well as a first appearance at SXSW in Austin, Texas this March - see full tour dates below.

NASTY CHERRY - "SEASON 1" DEBUT EP

Brain Soup

Music With You. Dad

WIN

f Modern Love

Hi We're Nasty Cherry

Live Forever

DEBUT LIVE TOUR 2020 TOUR DATES

February 28 - Glasgow - SWG3 Warehouse

February 29 - Manchester - Academy 3

March 1 - Birmingham - Academy 3

March 3 - London - Omeara

March 5 - New York - Bowery Ballroom

March 7 - Washington - Union Stage

March 16-22 - SXSW

March 28 - Los Angeles - The Echo

March 30 - San Francisco - Parish





