Nashville Indie Rocker Alyssa Joseph Releases Album GUTS

Nashville indie-rock goddess Alyssa Joseph has released a collection of vulnerable songs in her new album release "guts," available everywhere now.

In nine tracks, her long-awaited LP "guts" showcases a young woman confronting heartbreak, shame, and her own self-examination. Across diner booths, basement floors, and leather car seats, Alyssa spills her guts in just 32 minutes. Follow her through some of the hardest times of her life as she examines her self-reflection, remorse, resilience, and survival.

In addition to the release, Alyssa released an official music video for "What to Do" which has gained over 10,000 views since it was released. You can watch the official music video here.

On "guts," we find a collection of songs steeped in the sadgirl grunge Alyssa's fans have come to crave, with the high energy singles like "sadboy," "easier" and "what to do." With the highs certainly comes to the lows - the post-grad-sad of "leaning," and the loathsome anger of the "intro" song and "leather."

