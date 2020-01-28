Napalm Death Announces Spring North American Headline Tour

U.K. Grindcore pioneers, Napalm Death announce their Spring North American headline tour today. The band will be joined by death metal band and labelmates Aborted (April 17-May 16), The Locust (April 9-April 15), Nastie Band (April 9-April 15), Tombs (April 24-May 16), and Wvrm (April 17-May 16) for select dates. The tour starts on April 3rd in Philadelphia and wraps on May 16th, making stops in major markets such as Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and more. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit Napalm Death's website, HERE.

Napalm Death recently announced the release of a new 7" digital EP, Logic Ravaged By Brute Force, which is set for release on February 7th. The double-a-side EP includes the new title track and a cover of Sonic Youth's "White Kross". The release also acts as a teaser for the band's forthcoming studio album, expected for release late 2020. Pre-order the EP digitally HERE.

Aborted will be touring in support of their 2018 release, TerrorVision, which features some of the sickest riffs and most insane blasts in Aborted's history. Get TerrorVision, produced by Kristian 'Khole' Kohlmannslehner, HERE. Stay tuned for more details about new music.

Napalm Death's enduring impact on the world of sonic savagery began in earnest in the late 80s, when the band's first two albums - 1987's Scum and its 1988 follow-up From Enslavement To Obliteration - refined and redefined the notion of brutality and velocity in the worlds of punk, hardcore and metal. Endorsed by legendary and much-missed DJ John Peel, the Brummie grindcore pioneers were such an exhilarating and yet alien dose of jolting adrenaline that even the mainstream media were forced to prick up their ears and take note. Throw in the fact that Napalm Death were - and still are - driven by a ferocious intelligence and a genuine desire to make the world a better place through the promotion of rational thought and respect for all fellow humans, they stood apart from the often nihilistic and intellectually bankrupt underground metal scene and have remained unique and unerring ever since. While grind purists may point to those earliest records as evidence of the band's significance, it is the tireless and terrorising exploits of the now classic line-up of vocalist Mark 'Barney' Greenway, bassist Shane Embury, guitarist Mitch Harris and drummer Danny Herrera that have cemented Napalm Death's status as extreme music legends. Over the last 20 years, the band have released a relentless slew of groundbreaking and fearless albums and other releases that have consistently punched holes in the heavy music world's perimeter fence, espousing an indestructible credo of creativity and lyrical fire along the way.

Over the course of the group's 20-plus career, they've transformed-via tongue-through-cheek and gross-out histrionics- from minor curio to the Powerhouse from Flanders. The ascent through death metal's maggot-infested, disease-ridden ranks didn't come easy, however. Starting with 2003's stab-to-the-face Goremageddon: The Saw and the Carnage Done, Aborted crawled through some of the most disgusting sewers, serviced some of the wickedest human waste plants, and cleaned up Europe's most brutal crime scenes. From there, it's been nothing but true reverence (by fan and peer alike) across six agonizingly good full-lengths. Aborted are, however, sickly serious and positively savage about their craft. Aborted is Sven De Caluwe (vocals), Harrison Patuto (guitar), Ian Jekelis (guitar), Ken Bedene (drums), and Stefano Franceschini (bass).

NAPALM DEATH HEADLINE TOUR

w/Aborted, The Locust, Nastie Band, Tombs, and Wvrm

April 3 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore*

April 9 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

April 10 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

April 14 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

April 15 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

April 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

April 18 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater

April 19 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

April 20 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

April 21 - Milwaukee, MN - Cabooze

April 23 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

April 24 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

April 25 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

April 26 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

April 28 - Quebec City, QC - La Source

April 29 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theater

April 30 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

May 1 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Show

May 3 - Washington, D.C. - Black Cat

May 4 - Durham, NC - Motorco

May 6 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

May 7 - Miami, FL - Churchill's

May 8 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

May 9 - Atlanta, GA - 529

May 10 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jacks

May 11 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

May 13 - Albuquerque, NM - LaunchPad

May 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

May 15 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

May 16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

*festival dates





