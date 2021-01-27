Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NYC's Out To Lunch Release New Single 'The Place I Love'

The single will be available to listen to on January 29th.

Jan. 27, 2021  

Acclaimed New York City electrosoul combo OUT TO LUNCH returns with good-vibe, neo-soul single "The Place I Love", out on January 29 on Mesa Bluemoon Recordings.

The track features Damon C. Scott, who has worked with founder David Levy on OTL's previous album Uptown 6, also on Mesa Bluemoon. Damon is celebrated as the vocalist from #1 UK dance track "Look Right Through" (by Storm Queen via DJ Mark "MK" Kinchen).

Out To Lunch had several progressive, instrumental jazz releases out prior to adding a vocalist. Their use of "underground" jazz as a descriptor is legit: David Levy discovered the then-unknown Damon singing in the 86th Street subway station in NYC and tapped him to perform with his band, bringing a funky soul infusion to Out To Lunch's Uptown 6 album. They come back together again on "The Place I Love", with David's distinctively powerful voice and soulful harmonies supported by funky bass lines and deep-house grooves, as David holds down on electronics, keys and horns.

The Village Voice hailed Out to Lunch as "ambitious and funky," while Billboard Magazine calls them "a distinctive brand of funk...expanding the range of the listener's experience'. The band released "Drop Of A Hat (Jet Boot Jack Remix)" in late 2020, and with more new music to come in 2021.


