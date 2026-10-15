NOW, NOW Share New Single 'SLIDE,' Tease 2027 Music

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Now, Now have shared their new single 'Slide,' a song the band describes as having a ghostly sheen. 'Slide' follows the duo's surprise late 2025 EP 01, a collection of songs that showcased their continued evolution since their critically acclaimed 2018 album Saved.

The duo have spent the ensuing months further honing their craft and working on new music, news that should hearten fans accustomed to long waits between releases. It's a trait of theirs that KC Dalager and Brad Hale acknowledged in an interview last year with FADER upon 01's release, while also discussing their revitalized creative drive born out of journeys towards self-actualization. 'Slide' serves as a harbinger of big things to come in 2027, as Now, Now prepare to fully step into their next era.

'With Slide we tried to capture a sense of weightlessness and freedom.' shares Dalager. 'The feeling of a roller rink. Confidence. A little bit of nostalgia. Not allowing anyone else's expectations of you to dictate what you do. It is a pretty straight forward track lyrically, lighthearted. I have struggled in my life feeling trapped in other's unwanted feelings, so this is the antithesis of that.'

From KC Dalager and Brad Hale's beginnings as high school band kids killing time in chat rooms and putting up songs on MySpace in the early aughts, Now, Now have engendered a devoted following without any kind of calculated effort or prescribed adherence to the rhythm of the conventional album cycle grind. A few well-received EPs and their debut album Cars earned them a fan in Hayley Williams, and saw the band opening for Paramore in Europe early in their career. Their breakout LP Threads in 2012 led to their TV debut on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, and the album has since developed a devoted cult following, with Pedro The Lion's David Bazan among its acolytes. Yet it would be another six years before the release of their critically acclaimed 2018 album Saved, which earned them a spot at NPR's Tiny Desk, and landed them on multiple year end 'Best Of' lists among praise from NPR, Stereogum, Pitchfork, New Yorker, Nylon, FADER, GQ, Billboard and more. After another long hiatus with an original christmas song and a MUNA remix trade scattered in between, Now, Now returned this past October, 2025 with the surprise four song EP 01.

Photo Credit: Tom Thornton



Photo Credit: Tom Thornton

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