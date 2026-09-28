FAILURE to Launch Fall Tour Supporting Latest Album LOCATION LOST

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Los Angeles trio Failure – Ken Andrews, Greg Edwards, and Kellii Scott – kicked off their fall tour this week in support of their seventh studio album Location Lost, released earlier this year via Failure Records/Arduous Records/Virgin Music Group. The tour follows the band's spring run, which featured many sold-out shows. Quannnic will support on all fall headline shows, and tickets are available via failureband.com.

Location Lost features nine new tracks that showcase a focused, modern and ever-evolving vision of Failure's sound. It doesn't arrive as a victory lap or a nostalgia exercise. Instead, it sounds like a band actively negotiating where — and who — they are now.

'It's very different,' Edwards says plainly of the follow-up to 2021's Wild Type Droid. 'There are sounds and parts that really don't have any precedence within the Failure world.'

The album's lead single 'The Air's on Fire' embodies this sense of disorienting unfamiliarity and recent single, 'A Way Down,' is an homage to early '80s The Cure and Siouxsie & The Banshees, inspired by their angular guitar approach and the unapologetic dark atmospheres. The most recent single, the largely acoustic breakup song 'The Rising Skyline,' features Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams, whose longtime public admiration for Failure has unquestionably helped introduce the band to an entirely new generation of listeners.

The album also delivers dose after dose of Andrews, Edwards and Scott's signature creative and instrumental interplay, from the warning bell-like guitar chimes on propulsive opener 'Crash Test Delayed,' to the elastic, bass-driven groove of 'Halo and Grain' and the grinding, methodical wall of sound on 'Solid State,' which wouldn't have sounded out of place on 1996's all-time-classic Fantastic Planet. Other songs such as the slow-burning, dream-inspired closer 'Moonlight Understands' and the stuttering 'Someday Soon' emerged from singular, unrepeatable moments.

Failure's musical communion has intrigued critics, fans, and peers for more than three decades. Following Comfort and Magnified, the trio created what is largely considered one of the '90s most influential and innovative albums, 1996's Fantastic Planet. The 17-track collection earned rave reviews and onboarded a trove of new fans and also led the band to headline Lollapalooza's Second Stage and craft one of the era's most recognizable videos, 'Stuck on You.'

After a 17-year hiatus, Failure returned with The Heart Is a Monster in 2015, followed by 2018's In the Future Your Body Will Be the Furthest Thing from Your Mind and 2021's Wild Type Droid – all now available on Spotify for the first time since 2022.

The Rising Skyline Fall Tour Dates

Sep 30 San Francisco/Berkeley, CA - The Chapel *SOLD OUT

Oct 2 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

Oct 03 Seattle, WA - Showbox

Oct 04 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

Oct 07 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

Oct 08 Omaha, NE - Waiting Room

Oct 09 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

Oct 10 Chicago, IL - Park West

Oct 11 Columbus, OH - A&R Bar

Oct 13 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

Oct 14 Pawtucket, RI - The Met

Oct 16 Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

Oct 17 Louisville, KY - Headliners

Oct 18 Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme

Oct 20 Indianapolis, IN - Vogue

Oct 21 St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

Oct 22 Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck

Oct 23 Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

Oct 24 Fort Worth, TX - Sick New World Dallas

Oct 26 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre

Oct 28 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Oct 29 San Diego, CA - Music Box

Oct 30 Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

**all headline fall dates with special guests Quannnic, starting Sep 30

Photo Credit: Lindsey Byrnes



Photo Credit: Lindsey Byrnes

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