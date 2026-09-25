NOISEVEIN Releases Progressive Rock Single OOZE From PLANEWALKER

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Rock outfit NOISEVEIN has returned with its new single 'OOZE,' the latest track from the Salt Lake City band's Dungeons & Dragons-inspired debut album, PLANEWALKER. Fueled by annoyance and doldrums, this chapter of the Planewalker's story battles self-sabotage, frustration, and a lack of movement in one's life and the systems around them. 'OOZE' is now available to stream and download on platforms worldwide.

'OOZE' opens with a gritty bass guitar that serves as the heartbeat of the track before gradually building and finally erupting into an uneasy and oppressive atmosphere. The intentionally chaotic composition reflects the inertia and bottled-up energy that can build when you feel trapped, along with the havoc that frustration can create.

''OOZE' is about the feeling of stagnation, self-sabotage, and the growing rage and desperation that comes from feeling stuck,' says the band. 'The tonality and the composition of the song are meant to feel droning, stagnant, and frustrating.'

Lyrically, the song personifies that stagnation as a force generated both from within and externally, where an individual, a system, or even oneself can be the source holding the narrator down and suffocating them with toxic thoughts they cannot escape. The chorus, 'Sunken dreams, fading screams, never-ending, (pull us down) / Dredge the light / Dredge the light before we drown,' captures the mounting desperation of trying to break free before sinking any deeper.

As the track unfolds, its oppressive atmosphere reflects a feeling familiar to anyone who has experienced doubt, frustration, or the sense of being completely trapped by their surroundings. Ultimately, 'OOZE' explores the idea that when there seems to be no way forward, the only way out is through. The track was produced by Cole Miller (lyrics, drums), Stewart Houser (lyrics, synth), Dante Long (vocals), and Jackson Ludlow (guitar, bass).

About NOISEVEIN

Hailing from the mountains of Salt Lake City, Utah, NOISEVEIN is a genre-bending rock project that brings progressive instrumentation and experimental songwriting into their shared love of fantasy, gaming, and imaginative worldbuilding. The party, made up of Miller, Ludlow, lead vocalist & guitarist Dante Long, and bassist Josh Gibson, refuses to be confined to a single sound. The four-piece outfit draws influences from progressive rock, metalcore, shoegaze, and electronic music, embracing unpredictability at every turn.

At the heart of their artistry is NOISEVEIN's unique approach to their craft, building fantastical worlds into their music that has motivated them to explore the complexities of real-life experiences, turning themes of grief, anxiety, and identity into an immersive musical world. Their upcoming debut album, PLANEWALKER, brings that approach to life through a Dungeons & Dragons-inspired concept record. The story unfolds as a mysterious traveler journeys across a series of elemental planes, with each realm symbolizing a different lived experience and carrying its own musical and sonic identity.

Influenced by bands like Bring Me the Horizon, Deftones, Sleep Token, and Dance Gavin Dance, NOISEVEIN channels their wide-ranging influences into a sound that is uniquely their own. As the band continues to carve out its place within the rock scene, NOISEVEIN remains committed to pushing boundaries as they reveal the depths of their own creative world. Their previous single 'WATER' was championed by outlets like New Noise Magazine, Jammerzine, and Tinnitist.

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