NIIS to Tour This Fall With MOVEMENTS, BALANCE & COMPOSURE, MIDRIFT

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Los Angeles band Niis have shared 'No Flowers,' the latest single from the forthcoming new EP Play Niis - set for release October 23rd on Rise Records. Available today on all streaming platforms, 'No Flowers' is joined by an official music video directed and edited by Marië Ramos. The new track follows the EP's lead single 'Earthquakes,' which arrived earlier this month.

On 'No Flowers,' the band taps into their trademark intensity, with vocalist Mimi Doe delivering 'I just wanna feel alive' through a barrage of jagged guitars and distortion.

'A lot of the songs on this record are about fitting into societal monotony,' Doe explains, 'We forget to put ourselves first by doing things that bring us joy and make us feel something, or anything. And that's something I really wanted to capture with the lyrics.'

Produced by Austin Coupe and Michael Shuman, on Play Niis the Los Angeles punk band embraces a more melodic, expansive side of themselves without losing the visceral energy that has defined them on prior releases. Written through periods of heartbreak, upheaval and uncertainty, the six-song EP is ultimately about the search for joy and human connection in an increasingly disconnected world—music as a way to feel alive, process pain and find something beautiful in the chaos.

Play Niis is available for pre-order / pre-save now, with limited edition vinyl color variants available in the Rise Records store.

Niis are set to embark on a fall tour supporting Movements, Balance & Composure, and Midrift, with dates kicking off October 7th at the Showbox SoDo in Seattle, WA. For all of Niis' upcoming live dates and ticket information, visit the band's website.

Niis—pronounced 'Nice'—have spent the past several years building a reputation for music that is as confrontational as it is deeply human. Formed in 2020 by vocalist Mimi Doe and guitarist Ryan McGuffin, the band introduced themselves with Not Niis (2020), followed it with Must Be… (2022), and released their debut album Niis World in 2025. Now joined by bassist Isabella de Vroede and drummer Jonathan Salvo, Niis return with Play Niis, their Rise Records debut. If their earlier records were defined by rage and volatility, Play Niis finds the band leaning into melody, vulnerability and connection while continuing to confront the world around them.

Tracklist

1. Bad Aim

2. Big Fish Baby

3. Earthquakes

4. Take Your Mess

5. No Flowers

6. Westside

NIIS 2026 Tour Dates

With Movements, Balance & Composure, & Midrift

Oct 7 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

Oct 8 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Oct 10 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

Oct 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Oct 14 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Oct 15 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

Oct 17 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom

Oct 18 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

Oct 20 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Oct 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Oct 23 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

Oct 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Oct 25 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Oct 28 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Oct 30 - Richmond, VA - The National

Oct 31 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

Nov 2 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Nov 4 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Nov 6 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

Nov 7 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Nov 10 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

Nov 11 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

Nov 13 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

Nov 14 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory OC

Nov 15 - Orlando, FL - Vans Warped Tour*

* Festival Date

Photo Credit: KEVIN ALLEN



Photo Credit: KEVIN ALLEN

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