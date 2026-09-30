NIIS to Tour This Fall With MOVEMENTS, BALANCE & COMPOSURE, MIDRIFT
The Los Angeles punk band taps producer Austin Coupe and Michael Shuman for an EP exploring joy and human connection.
Los Angeles band Niis have shared 'No Flowers,' the latest single from the forthcoming new EP Play Niis - set for release October 23rd on Rise Records. Available today on all streaming platforms, 'No Flowers' is joined by an official music video directed and edited by Marië Ramos. The new track follows the EP's lead single 'Earthquakes,' which arrived earlier this month.
On 'No Flowers,' the band taps into their trademark intensity, with vocalist Mimi Doe delivering 'I just wanna feel alive' through a barrage of jagged guitars and distortion.
'A lot of the songs on this record are about fitting into societal monotony,' Doe explains, 'We forget to put ourselves first by doing things that bring us joy and make us feel something, or anything. And that's something I really wanted to capture with the lyrics.'
Produced by Austin Coupe and Michael Shuman, on Play Niis the Los Angeles punk band embraces a more melodic, expansive side of themselves without losing the visceral energy that has defined them on prior releases. Written through periods of heartbreak, upheaval and uncertainty, the six-song EP is ultimately about the search for joy and human connection in an increasingly disconnected world—music as a way to feel alive, process pain and find something beautiful in the chaos.
Play Niis is available for pre-order / pre-save now, with limited edition vinyl color variants available in the Rise Records store.
Niis are set to embark on a fall tour supporting Movements, Balance & Composure, and Midrift, with dates kicking off October 7th at the Showbox SoDo in Seattle, WA. For all of Niis' upcoming live dates and ticket information, visit the band's website.
Niis—pronounced 'Nice'—have spent the past several years building a reputation for music that is as confrontational as it is deeply human. Formed in 2020 by vocalist Mimi Doe and guitarist Ryan McGuffin, the band introduced themselves with Not Niis (2020), followed it with Must Be… (2022), and released their debut album Niis World in 2025. Now joined by bassist Isabella de Vroede and drummer Jonathan Salvo, Niis return with Play Niis, their Rise Records debut. If their earlier records were defined by rage and volatility, Play Niis finds the band leaning into melody, vulnerability and connection while continuing to confront the world around them.
Tracklist
1. Bad Aim
2. Big Fish Baby
3. Earthquakes
4. Take Your Mess
5. No Flowers
6. Westside
NIIS 2026 Tour Dates
With Movements, Balance & Composure, & Midrift
Oct 7 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
Oct 8 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Oct 10 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
Oct 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Oct 14 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
Oct 15 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
Oct 17 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom
Oct 18 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
Oct 20 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
Oct 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Oct 23 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
Oct 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
Oct 25 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
Oct 28 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
Oct 30 - Richmond, VA - The National
Oct 31 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
Nov 2 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Nov 4 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
Nov 6 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando
Nov 7 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
Nov 10 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port
Nov 11 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
Nov 13 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre
Nov 14 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory OC
Nov 15 - Orlando, FL - Vans Warped Tour*
* Festival Date
Photo Credit: KEVIN ALLEN
Photo Credit: KEVIN ALLEN
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