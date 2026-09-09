NIIS Signs to Rise Records, Announces PLAY NIIS EP, Fall Tour
Vocalist Mimi Doe describes the six-song EP as a search for joy amid heartbreak and disconnection.
Los Angeles band Niis have announced their signing to Rise Records and shared details of their new EP Play Niis, set for release October 23rd. The band have also shared the album's first single 'Earthquakes,' which is available today on all streaming platforms and joined by an official music video directed by Jake Woodbridge.
Commenting on the EP, vocalist Mimi Doe shared 'Picture this, you've just left the movies at the mall, your mom is calling you on your brand new flip phone. You ignore it and walk into the nearest hot topic. A song you haven't heard before is playing on the speakers. They don't have the cd you wanted and he hasn't texted you back, so you go home, flip on the tube, Buffy's on and she's listening to that same song. That's the vibe we're going for here with Play Niis.'
Elaborating on 'Earthquakes' and joining the Rise roster, Doe added, 'It's a song about growing through pain and heartbreak. Coming to terms with lost love and the profound scars it can leave on your heart. In a way, it's a love letter to heartbreak itself. Working with Rise has been a dream. They truly are a label who have cultivated such an amazing environment for us to thrive and experiment.'
Produced by Austin Coupe and Michael Shuman, on Play Niis the Los Angeles punk band embraces a more melodic, expansive side of themselves without losing the visceral energy that has defined them on prior releases. Written through periods of heartbreak, upheaval and uncertainty, the six-song EP is ultimately about the search for joy and human connection in an increasingly disconnected world—music as a way to feel alive, process pain and find something beautiful in the chaos.
Play Niis is available for pre-order / pre-save today, with limited edition vinyl color variants available in the Rise Records store.
Up next, Niis are set to embark on a fall tour supporting Movements, Balance & Composure, and Midrift, with dates kicking off October 7th at the Showbox SoDo in Seattle, WA.
Niis—pronounced 'Nice'—have spent the past several years building a reputation for music that is as confrontational as it is deeply human. Formed in 2020 by vocalist Mimi Doe and guitarist Ryan McGuffin, the band introduced themselves with Not Niis (2020), followed it with Must Be… (2022), and released their debut album Niis World in 2025. Now joined by bassist Izzy and drummer Jonathan Salvo, Niis return with Play Niis, their Rise Records debut. If their earlier records were defined by rage and volatility, Play Niis finds the band leaning into melody, vulnerability and connection while continuing to confront the world around them.
Tracklist
1. Bad Aim
2. Big Fish Baby
3. Earthquakes
4. Take Your Mess
5. No Flowers
6. Westside
Tour Dates
Oct 7 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
Oct 8 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Oct 10 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
Oct 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Oct 14 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
Oct 15 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
Oct 17 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom
Oct 18 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
Oct 20 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
Oct 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Oct 23 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
Oct 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
Oct 25 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
Oct 28 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
Oct 30 - Richmond, VA - The National
Oct 31 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
Nov 2 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Nov 4 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
Nov 6 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando
Nov 7 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
Nov 10 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port
Nov 11 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
Nov 13 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre
Nov 14 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory OC
Nov 15 - Orlando, FL - Vans Warped Tour*
* Festival Date
Photo Credit: KEVIN ALLEN
Photo Credit: KEVIN ALLEN