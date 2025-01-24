NEWĀRK Returns With New Single 'Dreamvacation'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After captivating audiences with his previous single, NEWĀRK returns with "Dreamvacation," a reflective anthem about the longing for escape and the challenge of living in the present. Available now, the track explores the restless spirit of those always searching for a getaway, encapsulated in a blend of Pop, Hip-hop, and Indie influences.

With his signature raw and emotive vocals, NEWĀRK invites listeners on a journey through whimsical imagery and relatable feelings of being caught between dreams and reality. The track highlights the importance of cherishing the here and now while setting the stage for an exciting new chapter in his career. As he prepares for his upcoming EP release at Bird Rotterdam on 2nd May 2025, "Dreamvacation" signifies a bold step forward, building on the success of his critically acclaimed album "Flowers That Don't Exist" and the momentum from his previous releases. Stay tuned for more from this electrifying artist as he continues to evolve and engage audiences with his deeply personal storytelling and dynamic sound.

"This track is an insane representation of myself. The phases in life that you are never where you want to be and always want to escape from your daily life. The day I started enjoying what I have, surrounded by the people that I love was the best day ever. I made this whole track myself and Antonio played some trumpets in the outro. I'm happy I can finally share it with the world"

