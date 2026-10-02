NEEDTOBREATHE to Launch THE LONG SURRENDER Tour

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Tickets are now on sale for GRAMMY-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE's The Long Surrender and The Fellow Passengers of Pain Tour. Marking the second leg of the band's 2026 The Long Surrender Tour, the 22-date headline run brings the band's live show to cities across the U.S. in early 2027. The tour kicks off February 18 in Omaha, NE and makes stops in Minneapolis, Kansas City, New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Orlando, Houston and more before wrapping March 20. Joining NEEDTOBREATHE on select dates are Drew & Ellie Holcomb, Conner Smith, and The National Parks. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Long Surrender and The Fellow Passengers of Pain builds upon the band's recent album The Long Surrender, produced by nine-time GRAMMY Award-winner Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson). The album captures the sound of a band awakened to its truest purpose and power more than two decades into a triumphant career, exploring what happens when letting go creates room for something new. The Long Surrender and The Fellow Passengers of Pain arrives on November 19, 2026 via MCA. Pre-orders are available here.

The expanded edition continues that story, bringing new voices and perspectives into the world of The Long Surrender while digging even deeper into the beauty, discomfort, and ultimately transformative nature of surrender. The Long Surrender and the Fellow Passengers of Pain includes six new songs with features from Jonah Kagen, Evan Honer, Ann Wilson, Bre Kennedy and more.

Known for turning every performance into a shared experience, NEEDTOBREATHE has built a passionate following through a live show that brings together soaring rock anthems, soulful musicianship and songs rooted in redemption, resilience and hope. The Long Surrender Tour will bring that connection back to stages across the country, showcasing music from the band's latest chapter alongside fan favorites from throughout their career.

Tour Dates

2.18.27 Omaha, NE Steelhouse *

2.19.27 Waukee, IA Vibrant Music Hall *

2.20.27 Minneapolis, MN The Armory #

2.21.27 Duluth, MN DECC Symphony Hall *

2.23.27 Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre *

2.25.27 Madison, WI The Sylvee *

2.26.27 Grand Rapids, MI GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

2.27.27 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

3.1.27 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre *

3.4.27 New York, NY Brooklyn Paramount #

3.5.27 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway #

3.6.27 Washington, DC The Anthem #

3.7.27 Pittsburgh, PA Citizens Live at the Wylie #

3.9.27 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center !

3.11.27 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium !

3.12.27 Chattanooga, TN Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium !

3.13.27 Columbia, SC Township Auditorium !

3.14.27 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live Orlando !

3.17.27 Memphis, TN Satellite Music Hall !

3.18.27 Memphis, TN Satellite Music Hall !

3.19.27 New Orleans, LA The Fillmore New Orleans !

3.20.27 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall !

# Drew & Ellie Holcomb

* Conner Smith

! The National Parks

For more information on dates and venues, see here.

About NEEDTOBREATHE

NEEDTOBREATHE has established itself as one of the most dynamic and influential bands in modern rock. Known for their powerful live shows and emotionally resonant songwriting, the band has released a string of critically acclaimed albums, earned multiple GRAMMY nominations, and built a devoted audience around the world. Their music blends rock, Americana, soul, and gospel influences into a sound that is uniquely their own, anchored by songs that speak to perseverance, faith, redemption, and the shared human experience. On November 19, the band is set to release The Long Surrender and The Fellow Passengers of Pain, the deluxe edition of their acclaimed album The Long Surrender.

For more information, visit NEEDTOBREATHE.com.

The Long Surrender and the Fellow Passengers of Pain Tracklist

1. The Long Surrender

2. Say It Now

3. Highlands

4. Sing To Me Savannah

5. Where You Call Home

6. Strangeness Of It All

7. Take Me Dancing

8. The Door

9. Growing Slow

10. Momma Loves Me

11. Take The Blame

12. Spread The Ashes

13. Last Drink (feat. The Jack Wharff Band)

14. Can't Apologize (feat. Jonah Kagen)

15. Past The Gates (feat. Anne Wilson)

16. Never Gonna Deserve Ya (feat. Evan Honer)

17. Free Fall (feat. Conner Smith)

18. Sparrow (feat. Bre Kennedy)

Photo Credit: Alyssa Gafjken



Photo Credit: Alyssa Gafjken

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