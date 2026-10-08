NEEDTOBREATHE Releases 'Past the Gates' Feat. Anne Wilson

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GRAMMY-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE has released 'Past The Gates' feat. Anne Wilson. This is the latest release from their forthcoming deluxe album titled The Long Surrender and The Fellow Passengers of Pain arriving on November 19 via MCA.

'I have been a huge fan of NEEDTOBREATHE for years, so it's truly an honor to be part of this special song and their new record,' says Anne Wilson. 'I'm incredibly grateful they asked me to join them, and I can't wait for y'all to hear it!!!'

'It's always been fun for us to collaborate with other artists and friends. This song gave us a great opportunity to work with Anne, who we'd known about for years but had never met. We love how the song turned out. We are in a season of creating, releasing and continuing to keep moving. It's freeing to be in that space. We just keep working, being inspired while walking into special moments along the way. This song is no different,' says Josh Lovelace.

The Long Surrender and The Fellow Passengers of Pain builds upon the band's recent album The Long Surrender, produced by nine-time GRAMMY Award-winner Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson). The album captures the sound of a band awakened to its truest purpose and power more than two decades into a triumphant career, exploring what happens when letting go creates room for something new.

The expanded edition continues that story, bringing new voices and perspectives into the world of The Long Surrender while digging even deeper into the beauty, discomfort, and ultimately transformative nature of surrender. The Long Surrender and The Fellow Passengers of Pain includes six new songs with features from Jonah Kagen, Evan Honer, Anne Wilson, Bre Kennedy and more.

Since emerging as one of the most beloved acts in modern rock, NEEDTOBREATHE has earned multiple GRAMMY nominations, amassed billions of streams, scored numerous chart-topping releases, and cultivated a passionate global fanbase through their live performances. Their music continues to resonate through its themes of redemption, resilience, and hope.

Tickets are now on sale for NEEDTOBREATHE's The Long Surrender and The Fellow Passengers of Pain Tour. Marking the second leg of the band's 2026 The Long Surrender Tour, the 22-date headline run brings the band's live show to cities across the U.S. in early 2027. The tour kicks off February 18 in Omaha, NE and makes stops in Minneapolis, Kansas City, New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Orlando, Houston and more before wrapping March 20. Joining NEEDTOBREATHE on select dates are Drew & Ellie Holcomb, Conner Smith, and The National Parks. Tickets are available at needtobreathe.com.

About NEEDTOBREATHE

NEEDTOBREATHE has established itself as one of the most dynamic and influential bands in modern rock. Known for their live shows and emotionally resonant songwriting, the band has released a string of critically acclaimed albums, earned multiple GRAMMY nominations, and built a devoted audience around the world. Their music blends rock, Americana, soul, and gospel influences into a sound that is uniquely their own, anchored by songs that speak to perseverance, faith, redemption, and the shared human experience. On November 19, the band is set to release The Long Surrender and The Fellow Passengers of Pain, the deluxe edition of their acclaimed album The Long Surrender.

For more information, visit NEEDTOBREATHE.com.

The Long Surrender and The Fellow Passengers of Pain Tracklist

1. The Long Surrender

2. Say It Now

3. Highlands

4. Sing To Me Savannah

5. Where You Call Home

6. Strangeness Of It All

7. Take Me Dancing

8. The Door

9. Growing Slow

10. Momma Loves Me

11. Take The Blame

12. Spread The Ashes

13. Last Drink (feat. The Jack Wharff Band)

14. Can't Apologize (feat. Jonah Kagen)

15. Past The Gates (feat. Anne Wilson)

16. Never Gonna Deserve Ya (feat. Evan Honer)

17. Free Fall (feat. Conner Smith)

18. Sparrow (feat. Bre Kennedy)

Upcoming Tour

2.18.27 OMAHA, NE STEELHOUSE *

2.19.27 WAUKEE, IA VIBRANT MUSIC HALL *

2.20.27 MINNEAPOLIS, MN THE ARMORY #

2.21.27 DULUTH, MN DECC SYMPHONY HALL *

2.23.27 KANSAS CITY, MO THE MIDLAND THEATRE *

2.25.27 MADISON, WI THE SYLVEE *

2.26.27 GRAND RAPIDS, MI GLC LIVE AT 20 MONROE *

2.27.27 CINCINNATI, OH THE ANDREW J BRADY MUSIC CENTER *

3.1.27 LANCASTER, PA AMERICAN MUSIC THEATRE *

3.4.27 NEW YORK, NY BROOKLYN PARAMOUNT #

3.5.27 BOSTON, MA MGM MUSIC HALL AT FENWAY #

3.6.27 WASHINGTON, DC THE ANTHEM #

3.7.27 PITTSBURGH, PA CITIZENS LIVE AT THE WYLIE #

3.9.27 DURHAM, NC DURHAM PERFORMING ARTS CENTER !

3.11.27 ASHEVILLE, NC Thomas Wolfe AUDITORIUM !

3.12.27 CHATTANOOGA, TN SOLDIERS AND SAILORS MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM !

3.13.27 COLUMBIA, SC TOWNSHIP AUDITORIUM !

3.14.27 ORLANDO, FL HARD ROCK LIVE ORLANDO !

3.17.27 MEMPHIS, TN SATELLITE MUSIC HALL !

3.18.27 MEMPHIS, TN SATELLITE MUSIC HALL !

3.19.27 NEW ORLEANS, LA THE FILLMORE NEW ORLEANS !

3.20.27 HOUSTON, TX 713 MUSIC HALL !

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