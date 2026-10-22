NEEDTOBREATHE Releases 'Never Gonna Deserve Ya' FEAT. EVAN HONER

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GRAMMY-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE has released 'Never Gonna Deserve Ya' feat. Evan Honer. This is the latest release from their forthcoming deluxe album titled The Long Surrender and The Fellow Passengers of Pain arriving on November 19 via MCA.

''Never Gonna Deserve Ya' feels like a breath of fresh air for the band. Like the other songs on this project, it's just the band in a room playing with no tricks. Evan's voice fits perfectly with this vibe too and we're so lucky he was into the song. We're all really proud of the way it turned out. Roll the windows down on a fall night, take a drive, and turn it up. We hope you enjoy it,' says NEEDTOBREATHE.

'The first song I ever sang on stage was a NEEDTOBREATHE song. I grew up singing in church and so it feels insane to be able to have a song with them. I think this song rocks so hard and you can dance to it pretty easily if you try. Very stoked to sing on this song,' adds Evan Honer.

The Long Surrender and The Fellow Passengers of Pain builds upon the band's recent album The Long Surrender, produced by nine-time GRAMMY Award-winner Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson). The album captures the sound of a band awakened to its truest purpose and power more than two decades into a triumphant career, exploring what happens when letting go creates room for something new. 'Never Gonna Deserve Ya' feat. Evan Honer follows 'Past The Gates' feat. Anne Wilson and 'Can't Apologize' feat. Jonah Kagen.

The expanded edition continues that story, bringing new voices and perspectives into the world of The Long Surrender while digging even deeper into the beauty, discomfort, and ultimately transformative nature of surrender. The Long Surrender and The Fellow Passengers of Pain includes six new songs with features from Jonah Kagen, Evan Honer, Anne Wilson, Bre Kennedy and more.

Since emerging as one of the most beloved acts in modern rock, NEEDTOBREATHE has earned multiple GRAMMY nominations, amassed billions of streams, scored numerous chart-topping releases, and cultivated a passionate global fanbase through their live performances. Their music continues to resonate through its themes of redemption, resilience, and hope.

Tickets are now on sale for NEEDTOBREATHE's The Long Surrender and The Fellow Passengers of Pain Tour. Marking the second leg of the band's 2026 The Long Surrender Tour, the 22-date headline run brings the band's live show to cities across the U.S. in early 2027. The tour kicks off February 18 in Omaha, NE and makes stops in Minneapolis, Kansas City, New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Orlando, Houston and more before wrapping March 20. Joining NEEDTOBREATHE on select dates are Drew & Ellie Holcomb, Conner Smith, and The National Parks. Tickets are available at needtobreathe.com.

Tracklist

1. The Long Surrender

2. Say It Now

3. Highlands

4. Sing To Me Savannah

5. Where You Call Home

6. Strangeness Of It All

7. Take Me Dancing

8. The Door

9. Growing Slow

10. Momma Loves Me

11. Take The Blame

12. Spread The Ashes

13. Last Drink (feat. The Jack Wharff Band)

14. Can't Apologize (feat. Jonah Kagen)

15. Past The Gates (feat. Anne Wilson)

16. Never Gonna Deserve Ya (feat. Evan Honer)

17. Free Fall (feat. Conner Smith)

18. Sparrow (feat. Bre Kennedy)

Tour Dates

2.18.27 Omaha, NE Steelhouse *

2.19.27 Waukee, IA Vibrant Music Hall *

2.20.27 Minneapolis, MN The Armory #

2.21.27 Duluth, MN DECC Symphony Hall *

2.23.27 Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre *

2.25.27 Madison, WI The Sylvee *

2.26.27 Grand Rapids, MI GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

2.27.27 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

3.1.27 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre *

3.4.27 New York, NY Brooklyn Paramount #

3.5.27 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway #

3.6.27 Washington, DC The Anthem #

3.7.27 Pittsburgh, PA Citizens Live at The Wylie #

3.9.27 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center !

3.11.27 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium !

3.12.27 Chattanooga, TN Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium !

3.13.27 Columbia, SC Township Auditorium !

3.14.27 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live Orlando !

3.17.27 Memphis, TN Satellite Music Hall !

3.18.27 Memphis, TN Satellite Music Hall !

3.19.27 New Orleans, LA The Fillmore New Orleans !

3.20.27 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall !





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