NEDY Releases Anti-Bullying Anthem 'Humble Yourself'

Rising Inspirational Pop singer/songwriter NEDY’s latest single, “Humble Yourself,” spreads a message of self-love and strength. It's easy to get caught up in society’s standards and view your unique qualities as flaws, especially when bullied for what makes you special. “Humble Yourself” reminds you to embrace what makes you unique and ignore those who try to bring you down.

The song offers support and encourages listeners to hold on to their positive power and not let anyone take it away. “Humble Yourself” was premiered by CCM Magazine, and over the next few weeks, NEDY will release a lyric and music video for her growing fan base. For the premiere with CCM Magazine, visit HERE.



"Humble Yourself" emerged from my experiences of being bullied by co-workers and managers at the restaurant where I was employed,” shares NEDY. “It's a reminder that everyone deserves equal respect and dignity, regardless of appearances or beliefs. Despite their treatment of me, my message in the song is that we all share the same inherent value as human beings.”



"Humble Yourself" is ideal for any upbeat playlist, featuring modern sounds and a pop flair. Taking a stand against the trauma of bullying many have experienced, NEDY created the Friends Forever Club, an anti-bullying nonprofit, playing hand in hand with the concept of the single to combat childhood bullying. Offering a shoulder to lean on, the club is a safe space for those going through troubling times of self-doubt fueled by the damage of bullying and acts as a friend to those experiencing this hatred firsthand. Keep up with NEDY on social media as she announces multiple projects in the works! Fans will not want to miss the iconic force and kind soul. NEDY has been interviewed by NBClx, Newsmax, OCTV, PEOPLE.com, and more.

Comments