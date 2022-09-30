Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo Releases New Single

Sep. 30, 2022  

Two-time NBA All-Star and critically acclaimed artist Victor Oladipo returns with a brand new single entitled "Symphony" via Feathery Music Group.

On the track, lithely plucked guitar bookends a head-nodding beat. Victor leans into an Afrobeats-style groove with hummable vocal melodies as he assures, "I got you hotter than hibachi." He likens the art of seduction to conducting a "Symphony" as he promises to "Stroke you up and down like you a cello" and "We making a concerto."

Stay tuned for the premiere of an equally sexy music video to accompany the track soon.

It marks Victor's first new music since his 2018 debut album, V.O. In addition to generating millions of streams and views, the project earned widespread acclaim. Billboard praised, "V.O. is filled with sultry love ballads and even opens with a bouncy potential strip-club anthem," and Complex observed, "How many people know that the ultra-talented Oladipo had the kind of pipes worthy of recording an album, though?" Among many highlights, "Connected" with the late PnB Rock gathered 3.2 million Spotify streams and 1.1 million YouTube views on the music video.

"Symphony" just paves the way for his anxiously awaited second full-length offering, Tunde-coming soon. As SI.com reported, he hinted at its impending arrival in the Spring.

Simultaneously, he hits the court with the Miami Heat as soon as the NBA Season kicks off this fall. Now, Victor Oladipo plays a different kind of "Symphony" in 2022, and it sounds as sweet as can be!

Maryland native Victor Oladipo originally found his voice as a kid in Church. He quietly cultivated it as he simultaneously launched a successful career as a professional basketball player. He stands out as a two-time NBA All-Star [2018, 2019] and would even emerge as both the NBA "Most Improved Player" and "Steals Leader" for 2018.

Throughout his career, he has shined on the court for the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers, and Houston Rockets before joining the Miami Heat in 2021. Along the way, he dropped the Songs For You EP in 2017, boasting "Unfollow" [feat. Eric Bellinger] and "Rope a Dope" [feat. 2 Chainz].

2018's full-length debut V.O. showcased his talents alongside Tory Lanez on "Lights On," Eric Bellinger on "Just In You," Trey Songz on "Drown," and the late PnB Rock on the hit "Connected."

To date, he has amassed over 20 million streams and views and earned acclaim from Billboard, Complex, and more. With a showstopping voice, expansive range, and undeniable presence, he delivers his definitive musical statement thus far in 2022 with his second full-length LP, Tunde, led by the single "Symphony."

Listen to the new single here:

