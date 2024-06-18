Myles Smith to Play Tour Following His First UK Top Ten Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Songwriting sensation Myles Smith is set for his biggest solo tour yet after releasing the top ten single in the UK, ‘Stargazing’. Taking the ‘We Were Never Strangers’ tour across the UK and Europe for the very first time, the star kicks off 2025 in Leeds and finishes off in Switzerland’s creative capital on March 24th.

With a trail of mesmerised fans and over 400 million streams under his belt, Myles Smith captivates audiences with soul-stirring melodies and heartfelt lyrics. Latest top-ten single, ‘Stargazing’, continues Myles's meteoric rise, building on the success of his debut EP, ‘You Promised A Lifetime’ and previous singles. With his latest offering, Myles invites listeners on a cosmic journey of self-discovery and introspection, inviting them to explore the depths of their emotions under the vast expanse of the night sky.

Hailing from Luton, Myles Smith has carved out a niche for himself in the music industry with his unique blend of folk, americana and pop influences. A virtuoso guitarist since the age of nine, Myles has garnered acclaim for his DIY approach and genuine connection with his audience. His previous releases, including hits ‘Solo’ and ‘My Home,’ have solidified his position as a rising star in the music world.

2024 has already been a monumental year for Myles, who was recently announced as Apple’s Up Next Artist & Deezer’s Next Artist, sold out his first ever headline tour across the UK, Europe and North America and performed at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend and The Great Escape. Myles’ dedicated fanbase is evident, with over 1 million followers on both Instagram and TikTok and 25 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Ahead of his ‘We Were Never Strangers’ tour next year, Myles will be supporting Tom Odell at Alexandra Palace and will be gracing the stage at a number of festivals around the world including Latitude Festival, Oberkampf Festival, Pilgrimage Festival and Austin City Limits.

‘We Were Never Strangers’ tour presale tickets are available here on 19th June, 10 AM. General tickets are available here on 21st June, 10 AM.

