Myles Smith Reschedules Australia and New Zealand Tour Dates to 2025

Chart-topping British sensation Myles Smith’s November tour of Australia and New Zealand will be rescheduled to May 2025.

Earning over 1 billion streams in 2024 thanks to his smash hit single ‘Stargazing’ – the best-selling 2024 single release by an English artist this year – the Luton, London-based singer-songwriter and DIY phenom has been one of England’s biggest breakout stars. With a new EP titled A Minute dropping Friday 8 November, Smith is in red hot demand.

“Hey Australia and New Zealand! I’ve got some news to share with you all. We’re moving our shows to May of next year. I know this might be a bit of a bummer, but trust me – it’s all for a good reason! I want to make sure that when I finally get back to you, the shows are bigger and better than anything you’ve seen before. We’re adding more music, more surprises, and making sure it’s truly worth the wait. ​ Juggling everything it takes to pull this together hasn’t been easy, but I promise I’m putting in the work to bring you an unforgettable experience. Thank you so much for your patience and understanding – I can’t wait to see you all in May, and I’ll be counting down the days until then. Much love and gratitude," said Smith.

Ticketholders to the originally announced November 2024 dates will be automatically transferred to the new 2025 shows – ticket purchasers will be contacted directly with further details, including refund information if unable to attend the new shows. The AU/NZ shows will now take place in this run, the rescheduling providing an opportunity to upgrade previously sold out shows and ensuring even more AU/NZ fans can secure tickets. New tickets will be available and go on sale Monday 4 November HERE.

Now – May 2025 Previously – November 2024 Mon 5 May – Forum Melbourne, Melbourne Tue 26 Nov – 170 Russell, Melbourne Mon 5 May – Forum Melbourne, Melbourne Wed 27 Nov – 170 Russell, Melbourne Tue 6 May – Forum Melbourne, Melbourne Thu 28 Nov – 170 Russell, Melbourne Fri 9 May – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney Mon 18 Nov – Metro Theatre, Sydney Fri 9 May – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney Tues 19 Nov – Metro Theatre, Sydney Fri 9 May – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney Thu 21 Nov – Metro Theatre, Sydney Mon 12 May – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane ​ Sat 23 Nov – The Tivoli, Brisbane Tues 13 May – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane ​ Mon 25 Nov – The Tivoli, Brisbane Thur 15 May – Powerstation, Auckland Sat 30 Nov – Powerstation, Auckland

