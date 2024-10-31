News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Myles Smith Reschedules Australia and New Zealand Tour Dates to 2025

Ticketholders to the originally announced November 2024 dates will be automatically transferred to the new 2025 shows.

By: Oct. 31, 2024
Myles Smith Reschedules Australia and New Zealand Tour Dates to 2025 Image
Chart-topping British sensation Myles Smith’s November tour of Australia and New Zealand will be rescheduled to May 2025.

Earning over 1 billion streams in 2024 thanks to his smash hit single ‘Stargazing’ – the best-selling 2024 single release by an English artist this year – the Luton, London-based singer-songwriter and DIY phenom has been one of England’s biggest breakout stars. With a new EP titled A Minute dropping Friday 8 November, Smith is in red hot demand.

“Hey Australia and New Zealand! I’ve got some news to share with you all. We’re moving our shows to May of next year. I know this might be a bit of a bummer, but trust me – it’s all for a good reason! I want to make sure that when I finally get back to you, the shows are bigger and better than anything you’ve seen before. We’re adding more music, more surprises, and making sure it’s truly worth the wait. ​ Juggling everything it takes to pull this together hasn’t been easy, but I promise I’m putting in the work to bring you an unforgettable experience. Thank you so much for your patience and understanding – I can’t wait to see you all in May, and I’ll be counting down the days until then. Much love and gratitude," said Smith.

Ticketholders to the originally announced November 2024 dates will be automatically transferred to the new 2025 shows – ticket purchasers will be contacted directly with further details, including refund information if unable to attend the new shows. The AU/NZ shows will now take place in this run, the rescheduling providing an opportunity to upgrade previously sold out shows and ensuring even more AU/NZ fans can secure tickets. New tickets will be available and go on sale Monday 4 November HERE.

Now – May 2025

Previously – November 2024

Mon 5 May – Forum Melbourne, Melbourne

Tue 26 Nov – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Mon 5 May – Forum Melbourne, Melbourne

Wed 27 Nov – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Tue 6 May – Forum Melbourne, Melbourne

Thu 28 Nov – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Fri 9 May – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Mon 18 Nov – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Fri 9 May – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Tues 19 Nov – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Fri 9 May – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Thu 21 Nov – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Mon 12 May – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane ​

Sat 23 Nov – The Tivoli, Brisbane

Tues 13 May – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane ​

Mon 25 Nov – The Tivoli, Brisbane

Thur 15 May – Powerstation, Auckland

Sat 30 Nov – Powerstation, Auckland


