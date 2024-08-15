My Morning Jacket's 'One Big Holiday' Concert Moves to Miramar Beach in Spring 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Rock Band and Grammy Award® Nominees My Morning Jacket have revealed that the return of the band’s beloved concert vacation, One Big Holiday, will be happening in Miramar Beach, Florida in 2025. The weekend is set to take place over three days and nights, April 3-5, 2025 with creators of the boutique music vacation concept Topeka producing the event.

Hosted and curated by My Morning Jacket, the weekend will include three unique nightly headline performances from the band, along with additional performances from artists throughout the weekend, as well as daily experiential MMJ OBH fan community programming. Additional artists and programming to be announced soon.

“What a joy it is experiencing the beautiful One Big Holiday festival vibes with everyone who has come out and had fun with us in all of the different wonderful locations we have been in so far. This next one in 2025 will be our first in the USA and we are so excited to share the energy and good times together once again with all of y’all and a lot of our fav artists as well. Whether you have been to them all or this will be your first one, we can’t wait to see ya down in Florida!” – Jim James

Fans can sign up for presale now to take advantage of early bird pricing and to be among the first to secure priority access to “The Dancefloor” which includes a dedicated Cove. Presale sign ups run from August 20 through August 22. ClickHERE for more information.

General on sale begins Friday, August 23rd at 12pm EST. More info and tickets HERE.

Situated steps away from the beautiful beaches of the Gulf Coast Shores of North Florida, the new Miramar Beach location provides fans with an accessible and affordable music vacation experience with their favorite people and artists.

Guests will enjoy a beautiful live music vacation while spending their days at the beach and enjoying the comforts of home from their oceanfront or ocean-view condos, homes or villas (all with full kitchens to stock), each just a short walk from the intimate 5,000 capacity open air green space venue.

Redefining the music festival experience, Topeka allows guests to immerse themselves in the performances, providing prompt and friendly delivery of all food, drinks and merchandise within 5 minutes, directly to those guests who choose to reserve their own dedicated cove seating, which includes front of stage general admission access. Topeka’s Music Vacations offer a more intimate and unique experience for guests to spend their days on the beach and nights under the stars enjoying unforgettable live performances from their favorite artists.

ABOUT “MY MORNING JACKET”

Hailed by The New York Times as “the kings of expand-your-mind, religious-experience rock,” My Morning Jacket has undergone seismic transformations and restless explorations to grow from southern misfits to one of the most acclaimed and beloved bands of their generation. Along the way, the band has earned a reputation as a dynamic, life-altering live experience, building a devout worldwide fanbase through sold-out headline tours and top-billed festival sets. They have released nine studio albums, with 2008’s EVIL URGES, 2011’s CIRCUITAL, and 2015’s THE WATERFALL each receiving GRAMMY® Award nominations for “Best Alternative Album.” Summer 2020 saw the surprise release of THE WATERFALL II, with the single, “Feel You,” making history by reaching #1 at Triple A radio outlets nationwide and on Billboard’s “Adult Alternative Songs” chart – My Morning Jacket’s first ever #1 on a Billboard songs chart. The album was further met by worldwide critical acclaim, with Pitchfork writing, “If its predecessor was about conflict and healing – it’s My Morning Jacket’s thorniest album, emotionally speaking – then this follow-up is more about what comes after that healing.” In 2021, My Morning Jacket released their self-titled album which saw them fusing their singular songcraft with the hypnotic intensity of their legendary live show more fully than ever before. The album reaffirmed the rarefied magic that’s made the band so beloved, embedding every groove with moments of discovery, revelation, and ecstatic catharsis. Esquire said, “Its killer ninth album, My Morning Jacket, is an 11-song set that channels an energy as loose and loud as their bombastic live act," while Rolling Stone hailed, "What keeps MMJ interesting is that their music never becomes too comfortable. It’s a spectacular vision where nothing ever seems quite settled."

ABOUT TOPEKA:

Topeka delivers engaging U.S. based Music Vacation experiences amidst the backdrop of the beautiful white sand beaches of Miramar Beach, Florida. Topeka’s innovative approach offers a unique “Worry Free / No Line” live music experience where guests enjoy their favorite days at the beach and are a short walk from their beach condos, homes or villas to the intimate 5,500 guest open-air green space venue where they tune into their favorite artists each night.

Each guest enjoys the comforts of their own personal two, four or six person Cove for the course of the vacation event where they can stand, sit or dance each night. A variety of local culinary delights, beverages and merchandise are delivered on-demand right to guest’s Coves within 7 minutes or less ensuring they never miss a moment of music.

Inspired by a scene from the movie Almost Famous, Topeka prioritizes forging real connections between bands and their fans and creating moments that become memories that last a lifetime all through the power of community and live music.

Whether a couple, a group of friends, a family or coming solo, the Topeka team looks after every guest with a passion to set the stage for an unparalleled blend of hospitality, music, beach and connection.

Topeka was created by Andy Levine, Founder of Sixthman. Experience the feel of a Topeka Music Vacation HERE.

