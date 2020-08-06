My Kid Brother Share Video For New Song 'Good News'
The band is working on their forthcoming Fearless Records debut.
Leesburg, Virginia-based band My Kid Brother, recently featured by Billboard, have shared the video for the new song "Good News."
Watch + listen below!
"My friends always try to get me to go out at night, but I never want to," says vocalist/guitarist Christian Neonakis. "One time, it made me feel bad enough that I wrote a song about it. Sometimes, I feel like all my friends are cool and I'm such a fing loser."
My Kid Brother previously shared the video for "Aint That Cool."
The band also premiered the video for "Daydream," which features a clandestine dance party, parrots, and dogs, at Alternative Press.
My Kid Brother, who fuse piano with wistful psychedelic melodies, quirky guitars, hummable harmonies, and male-female vocal interplay, also shared the brand new songs "Pastels" and "Native Tongue."
Stay tuned for more information about the band's forthcoming Fearless Records debut.