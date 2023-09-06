Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor Releases 'Always Right There' From Forthcoming Album THUNDERCHILD

"Always Right There" is the first single from Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor's forthcoming album, "Thunderchild". As a whole the album is Mwalim's exploration of the guitar (he's a keyboardist and vocalist) as well as a nod to his roots in the Brill Building where his grandfather was a member of the musician's union as well as a staff producer and recording artist with Decca and subsequently Southern Records from the 1930s to the 60s. It was his grandfather, Allan H Nurse who was among a group of West Indian musicians that introduced calypso to the American musical vocabulary, eventually finding its way as a back-beat from rock and r&b records being produced in the 1950s and 60s. LISTEN TO MWALIM's MUSIC

"Always Right There" has been described as a love song you can groove to. When performed in clubs and festivals, The infectious 'cha-cha' groove seems to capture men's attention, while the sentiments of the words cause women to pull in closer to their partner. A definitive love song that Mwalim explains with a smile, "was inspired" (Watch the music video).

A multi-award, grant, and commission winning composer, multi-instrumentalist, and vocalist, Mwalim is a long-standing iconic figure on the underground and independent music scene of the east coast, It was back ins November of 1989 when Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor was offered his first record contract. At the time he was a senior at Boston University majoring in Music Composition and had submitted a recording made in the school's electronic music lab in the basement of the School of Fine Arts. After an attorney confirmed that the contract was not to his advantage, Mwalim entered the world of independent recording artist, releasing the record himself and landing a distributor. "While I've never made a killing, I've always made a living". At the helm of the newly forming Poly-Groove Records, Mwalim definitely has his hands full organizing released and tour schedules for The GroovaLottos, The ZYG 808, and Bishop The Shadowman.

For more information, visit http://daphunkeeprofessor.com